MTA contemplates pilot program that will offer discounts to frequent users of OMNY – Telemundo New York (47)

The MTA plans to launch a limited-fare pilot program for weekly OMNY passes this spring as part of an effort to reward riders who use the new tap-and-go system, which currently has no discount plans.

The pilot program, which the MTA shared with the New York Times before publicly discussing it, would give riders who spend more than $ 33 in a single week, from Monday at 12 a.m. to Sunday just before midnight, a Unlimited weekly pass for that time period. That’s the equivalent of 12 trips at $ 2.75, so the savings kick in for OMNY riders who use the metro 13 times or more during the seven-day period.

The program, which is open to all OMNY users, is scheduled to begin on March 1, 2022 and will run for four months.

The new momentum follows Governor Hochul’s announcement in November that there would be no fare increases until 2023 and no service cuts, part of the MTA’s ongoing effort to bring passenger levels closer to pre-pandemic levels.

While the MTA broke pandemic-level passenger records last week, with more than 3 million daily riders every day of the week, it is still nowhere near the 5.5 million daily subway riders the MTA saw prior to COVID.

MTA Acting Chairman Janno Lieber told the Times that the rate-cap pilot program could cost the agency between $ 3 million and $ 5 million a month in lost daily fares, but the opportunity to lure passengers back to the system is the goal.

The organization TransitCenter, which defends the rights of public transportation users, conducted a survey in 2019 that found that people living in low-income areas use the 7-day unlimited card more than the 30-day unlimited card. The group recommends that the MTA adopt a 7-day and 30-day rate cap program.