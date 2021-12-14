Musk Announces Tesla to Begin Experimental Sales in Dogecoines, Fueling Meme Coin Growth

Previously, the businessman said that dogecóin is “more suitable for transactions” than bitcoin, because it encourages people to spend, rather than hoarding it as a store of value.

The director of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, announced on Tuesday that the car company will accept the dogecóin as a payment method for some products.

“Tesla will make it possible to buy some merchandise with Doge and see how it goes,” the tycoon wrote on his Twitter account.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

The electric vehicle manufacturer has not yet commented on the news. Meanwhile, the dogecóin responded to Musk’s post with rapid growth, approaching the $ 0.20 level per unit, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Previously, the businessman stated that dogecoin is “more suitable for transactions” than bitcoin. According to him, “the volume of transactions of bitcoin is low and the cost per transaction is high”, so investors prefer to keep it as a store of value. Instead, the cryptocurrency meme “encourages people to spend, rather than hoard it,” he said.

Last Sunday, Billiy Marcus, one of the creators of the dogecóin, published graphs of the price of the cryptocurrency and the corresponding searches on Google that would show, according to him, a marked correlation.