Napoli vs Empoli, result, match summary, goals, Ospina starter, Serie A | A series

Napoli came to the day with the possibility of retaking the leadership of Calcio, after the AC Milan tie, and with a roster affected by injuries and covid cases, but well commanded by David Ospina.

Unfortunately it would not be the end of the story dreamed of as the Neapolitan team suffered a hard setback, a 0-1 defeat against its people, against an Empoli who played their game of the season.

And it was all served to regain the lead, except for Empoli’s unwavering decision not to give it an inch and to stand very safely in his field to close all roads.

Out of sheer bravery, Ospina was revived to leave his area and sweep himself off to deactivate Empoli’s attack when just three minutes were played. He would respond again to the cut of a dangerous center, the Colombian always concentrated.

The best option, given the amazing discipline of Empoli, was Lozano in one of his classic escapades through the band, which forced the goalkeeper to shine in hand-to-hand.

Insigne also tried on the closing of the first part and had to save for the complement, which was more of the same, with options from Politano and Insigne and again the goalkeeper Vicario.

And then, in a moment oblivious to everything, bad fortune: a corner kick hit Cutrone on the nape and Ospina, who couldn’t see her coming, saw her pass between his arms and had to take her out.

Ospina went to the middle to support his team, which was now fighting against the clock, not to win but at least to draw, after the misfortune.

Petagna’s shot crashed rebelliously on the post at 72 and then Vicario saved Politano’s at 79 and they asked for a penalty that was not against Elmas … and there was no time for a local who wasted Milan’s draw and Juventus and could not, as expected, return to the leadership of Calcio. Napoli stayed in fourth place in the table with 36 points, three from the leader Milan and one from Atalanta, the great beneficiary of the day.