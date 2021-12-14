National Academy of Medicine rejects the use of Cuban vaccine prototypes in children

1325718

Caracas.- The National Academy of Medicine of Venezuela rejected this Monday, December 13, the use of Cuban vaccine prototypes Sovereign 02 Y Abdala in children between 2 and 11 years of age, and reminded the Ministry of Health that these drugs have not yet been recognized by regulatory institutions.

«We express our concern about the administration of the vaccine prototypes to children between 2 and 11 years of age, which it would be a violation of health rights“Said the in a newsletter posted on its website.

On November 8, Venezuela began immunization against COVID-19 in children under 2 and 11 years old, with the Cuban Soberana 02, a drug that was approved for emergency use by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Medical Equipment and Devices (Cecmed) of Cuba.

Cuban vaccines lack scientific support

The academy recalled that «countries are autonomous in defining and deciding their vaccination strategy“, But that must be based on the recommendations of regulatory authorities that are based on scientific evidence.

In this sense, he reiterated that Abdala and Soberana 02 “still lack sufficient technical and scientific support,” so they do not endorse their use in the Venezuelan population.

«Vaccine candidates for which there is no information published in independent scientific journals should not be administered. and recognized or by international regulatory institutions, without the express consent of parents and representatives “, he added.

Doctors from the National Academy of Medicine recalled the importance of vaccinating children and adolescents with “safe and effective vaccines” now that the face-to-face classes, and urged Venezuelan parents to be “vigilant” about the type of drugs that are applied to their children.

