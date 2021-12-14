New privacy and security features come to WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduces new photos and videos feature 0:50

(CNN Spanish) – Before the year is out, WhatsApp will release a couple of security and privacy updates, and another to save you from embarrassment.

This Tuesday, the instant messaging application owned by Meta announced that users will be able to listen to their voice messages before sending them, allowing them to re-record them if they contain errors. This feature will reach all WhatsApp users in the following days.

In addition, “in the coming weeks” you will be able to choose between more privacy options to control temporary messages on WhatsApp.

The feature that was launched last year on the premise that “not all messages need to be saved forever” now allows messages to be deleted within 24 hours or 90 days of being sent, as decided by the user. The seven-day option was already available, and the feature that makes photos and videos disappear after being viewed once was launched in the summer.

Among the novelties, users will also be able to activate temporary messages by default and they can be used within group chats.

However, keep in mind that not all temporary messages will disappear as there are certain limitations. For example, when you reply to a temporary message it could remain in the chat and the same would happen if you forward a temporary message to a chat that has temporary messages disabled.

Temporary messages can be enabled by default for all individual chats in Settings> Account> Privacy> Default duration.

In terms of security, the messaging application that has approximately 2 billion users worldwide, according to Statista figures, is about to launch a new security function related to the visible status, or not, of your last connection.

The new function, first reported by WABetaInfo, would hide your connection status from people who are not saved within your contacts or with whom you have never conversed.

“We are excited to release this update that improves the privacy and security of our users, by making it more difficult for people you do not know or with whom you have not chatted, to see your last connection or your status on WhatsApp. This will not change anything. between you and your friends, family or businesses that you know and are already in contact with, “a WhatsApp spokesperson told CNN.

According to WhatsApp, this update is currently in the distribution process so there is no specific date for its release.