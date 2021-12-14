New York and New Jersey detect Omicron variant at a higher rate than the US average – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York and New Jersey are detecting the Omicron variant at a much higher rate (13%) than the US average (3%), according to the CDC. The vast majority of new cases are of the delta variant, but that could change soon.

While severe cases are related to the delta variant, Ómicron is believed to be driving an increase in cases across the country and appears to be more elusive when it comes to existing vaccines.

New York is among a growing list of states taking tough action to curb the spread of Omicron, and the ongoing threat posed by delta. This while facing its worst increase in COVID-related rates in more than half a year.

The highly infectious Omicron variant is rapidly increasing in prevalence in the US, but even more so in New York and New Jersey, where genomic sequencing detects it at a rate of about 13% versus 3% nationally, according to the director of the CDC.

Delta, which according to early evidence appears to lead to more severe cases than the new variant that first emerged in South Africa, remains the predominant strain in the United States (96.7% of all sequenced positive COVID samples) and is driving the spike. of hospitalizations nationwide, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday on the show AllY.

However, the Omicron variant could outperform the delta in no time, just as the latter surpassed last spring’s alpha, Walensky said. It already represents 3% of all cases analyzed in the US.

The good news, Walensky noted, is that early data shows that Ómicron “is demonstrating less severity, shorter stays, fewer people on oxygen, fewer people in the ICU.” Even better, “now we have the tools,” said the CDC director.

That said, Walensky acknowledged that even if Ómicron turns out to be less severe, “there are still a lot of people who get sick” and some of the most vulnerable people could experience a serious COVID-related illness or death. Omicron’s alarming rate of spread makes vaccines even more crucial, he said.

Pfizer released data Tuesday showing its vaccine is 70% effective in preventing hospitalizations associated with Omicron, but only 33% effective in preventing new infections – a concerning statistic, particularly for parents of older children. small ones that recently meet the vaccination requirement and have much less total protection. More information on Moderna’s effectiveness is expected this week.

Nationwide, 9.6% of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows. More than 52% of the next youngest group, ages 12-17, can say the same.

New York State and City have higher comprehensive vaccination rates for younger children. Nearly 12% of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated statewide, while New York City, which was the only epicenter of the COVID outbreak in the US, has a full vaccination rate 38: 5% for that age group.

Walensky said Tuesday that while the definition of “fully vaccinated” is not expected to change, meaning that no booster would be added to the definition, the large number of mutations associated with Omicron means: “We want to make sure we have a as much immune protection as possible. ” That is why reinforcements are crucial, he said.

To date, Omicron has been detected in 33 US states and 77 countries worldwide.

“It is more transmissible, and we are seeing it in other countries as well, which is rapidly becoming the predominant strain,” said Walensky, who also added that the vast majority of the 120,000 new daily cases in the United States are still delta.

More data is needed to determine whether Omicron is more vaccine elusive than previous strains, but the limited research available at this time suggests that it could be.

The CDC said last week that of the more than 40 Americans found to be infected with Omicron so far, more than 75% of them were vaccinated. Progressive infections have been on the rise in New York since early November, although they still account for a fraction of new infections compared to unvaccinated.

New York is among a growing list of US states taking intense action to slow the spread of Omicron, and the continuing threat posed by delta as it faces its worst COVID surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. in more than half a year.

A new state mask mandate went into effect Monday mandated by Gov. Kathy Hochul, requiring face covers to be worn in all indoor public places where proof of vaccination is not required. That mandate will be in effect at least until January 15.

Failure to comply carries fines of up to $ 1,000 per violation. Local health departments are tasked with enforcing the Democratic order, although not all seem inclined to play ball at this point. Some question the supporting data, while others say they weren’t provided enough details about the requirement itself.

Hochul’s health commissioner in issuing the determination order required to implement the mandate cited in part data showing that the use of masks is linked to a reduction of approximately 70% in the risk of COVID infection. The governor insists that now is the time to start maximizing the tools to reduce risk and calls on her order a pre-emptive strike.

The City of New York also acts preventively. A new proof of immunization requirement for children ages 5 to 11 to enter indoor restaurants or places or participate in high-risk extracurricular activities went into effect Tuesday. Those children only need to show proof of one dose of vaccine. As of December 27, children between the ages of 12 and 17 must present proof of two.

That same day, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s strictest vaccination mandate goes into effect. It is the first to cover the entire workforce in the private sector. The mayor is expected to publish additional guidance for businesses for that Wednesday.

While he’s encountered more than a little backlash in that looming order, de Blasio says the trend lines with cases and hospitalizations need it.

“They are seeing the trend lines with an increase in cases, an increase in hospitalizations, so we must attack on all fronts,” said the mayor. “We are making a preemptive strike, implementing extremely strong measures to prevent us from ending up where we did in 2020 with closures and restrictions. We can see the writing on the wall.”

What is not clear is how long that term will last. It takes effect four days before Mayor-elect Eric Adams takes office. He said he will review the policy with his team and make his own decision on whether to adopt it.