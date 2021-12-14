New York awaits Stephen Curry and Lakers and Utah will be reinforced

















Golden state warriors managed to defeat in the last breath Indiana Pacers (100-102), again with a Stephen Curry decisive. The playmaker got a triple and a basket with less than 2 minutes to go, equaling a game that those of the Chase Center they were down by 5. It is true that 30 missed the last triple, but the rebound went to La Bahía, who closed the match with a 0-7 run. And that is how Curry and the Warriors are today leaders of the NBA at Madison Square Garden (1.30, Spanish time) with Allen’s record just 2 triples from Steph.

Obviously the most important thing for those of Steve Kerr last morning it was to secure one more win this season; one that once again takes them to the top of the best basketball league in the world with a balance of 22V 5D, a victory more than a few Phoenix suns (21V 5D) that fell before Los Angeles Clippers (11-95). Those of California and those of Arizona They are the two teams with the best balance of the season.

But let’s go to the historical fact that is one step away from happening. And is that if the Bankers Life Fieldhouse from Indianapolis roared with each pitch past the San Francisco team’s base line three, imagine what will happen tonight in the cathedral of American basketball when Curry surpasses those 2,973 3-pointers held by Allen, an absolute record for 3-pointers in the NBA.

Lakers and Utah, better

What is characterizing the Warriors and Suns this season is their consistency and regularity, since beyond having yielded only five times, their respective defenses are key in the competition. Because Utah Jazz, third in the West, wants to reinforce the containment facet, especially in the perimeter, and thinks for the market, with a very low salary margin, in a rooster that helps Royce O’Neale, as reported The Athletic. For its part, Los angeles lakers, which seems to be starting to roll, at least as far as results are concerned, they have the firm hope of recovering Trevor ariza before the end of 2021. As you can see, the conference that looks to the Pacific is getting in tune.