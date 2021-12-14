NEW YORK: Entre Líderes Program celebrates 14th anniversary

NEW YORK.- The program “Entre Líderes”, directed and produced by journalist José Alduey Sierra, celebrated its 14th anniversary with an event in which it recognized important personalities of the Dominican diaspora.

The activity, held at Hudson Restaurant, in Upper Manhattan, was attended by the Consul General of the Dominican Republic in New York, Eligio Jáquez, and Congressman Adriano Espaillat, as well as elected officials, professionals, artists, communicators and producers of programs, among others.

Jáquez said that he has known Sierra for more than 20 years, “and I congratulate him on this 14th anniversary. We are happy about this great event and its magnificent program, although we will not always agree on approaches ».

On his side, Sierra expressed that “the human warmth of the crowd was the greatest thing of the night. Among Leaders is the voice of all and it is here to stay ».

Among those who received recognition are Ana García, dean of the Hostos Community College; Steven J. Corwin, president of the New York Presbyterian; Radhames Rodríguez and Carlos Herrera, president and general secretary of United Bodega of América (UBA), and Nazario Brea, television producer.

The artistic part was in charge of Isidro Chávez (La Rana), the pianist Néstor Moreno and the singer Camboy Estévez.

Jacqueline Contreras and Manuel Ruíz were the masters of ceremony.

Entre Líderes airs Monday through Friday at 9:00 pm on Supercanal Caribe and ten other channels in the United States.

