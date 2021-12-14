New York hopes to limit COVID-19 infections with the reimposition of masks

The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, hopes that the return to the use of the face mask In public indoor spaces statewide starting today through January 15, help limit contagion during the Christmas holiday season.

The measure covers covered entertainment venues, concert halls, covered sports stadiums, recreational spaces, restaurants, office buildings, shopping centers, grocery stores, pharmacies, places of worship and common areas in residential buildings, it said.

The mandate, to address the winter surge and concerns about upcoming Christmas gatherings, as well as comply with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), takes effect at a time when COVID- 19 and hospitalizations are increasing statewide, Hochul warned in a statement.

“As Governor, my top priority is protecting the health of New Yorkers and the health of our economy, and these temporary measures will help us get through the holiday season safely,” she said.

Those who violate this mandate face civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $ 1,000.

Urges to keep getting vaccinated

He also assured New Yorkers that he shares with them the frustration at having had to reimpose the use of the face mask, at times when the vaccine is available.

“I want to thank the millions of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. We are all in this together and if others follow suit, these steps will no longer be necessary,” Hochul further warned.

However, some Republican officials from counties in the north of the state have said they will not comply with the new order, the network’s channel 7 said today. ABC.

While the mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio, indicated that they will implement the mandate in a “cooperative manner” with an emphasis on educating and working with business owners.

“We don’t want to penalize people unless there is open resistance and an unwillingness to cooperate, and that is very, very rare,” De Blasio said in his daily press conference.

(With information from EFE)