New York reopens full of news

There is always a desire to go back to New York, and more so now after a long and obligatory parenthesis. The city has taken advantage of the period to renovate hotels, restaurants, museums and also to create new tourist temptations.

The last time I left New York was on a flight on the night of March 14, 2020. We had gone on a press trip and the situation was quite difficult. The rest of the story we already know. New York was the city that suffered the most in the first wave of Covid in the United States. 600 days have passed, and now that destination is once again accessible to Spanish travelers. Since November 8, the United States has reopened its borders for 33 countries, including Spain. In these 20 months, the Big Apple has recovered and we are looking forward to walking it again.

Little Island, a floating park

For starters, there is a new public park made up of artificial islands on the Hudson River, west of Manhattan. Is named Little island [littleisland.org]. Built on more than 1,000 concrete columns, it opened in May on the former Pier 54 and Pier 56 piers, and has been funded by Barry Diller and his wife, designer Diane von Furstenberg. It is a good plan to go to spend the day – there is no shortage of food trucks, an amphitheater for 800 spectators and fantastic views when the afternoon falls – a place where the most photographed is the hundred of gigantic concrete tulips that emerge from the water . Admission is free but must be reserved.

Little Island, the new public park formed by artificial islands in the Hudson River, west of Manhattan.



The art world also has news. The most striking, without a doubt, not only because of its size (24 m high, the largest work so far in Barcelona Jaume plensa) is in New Jersey, on an old Newport dock, right across from Manhattan. From there the huge sculpture of the girl Carlota, the work is titled The soul of water, invites silence on the banks of the Hudson, where you can stay permanently.

The gigantic sculpture by Jaume Plensa, installed on a dock in Newport, from which you can see Manhattan.



Also with homeland connection, the Hispanic Society of America, founded by Archer Milton Huntington in 1904 in order to create a museum and a library on the art and culture of Spain and Latin America, has completed his works and has partially reopened with an exhibition of polychrome sculptures and another of the treasures of his library. Huntington is back in the spotlight, because gallery owner Jeanne Greenberg has occupied a billionaire’s mansion and moved the headquarters of Room 94, six floors of the contemporary art gallery and design museum, there.

The hotel sector he has also taken advantage of the time. There are novelties like the Renaissance New York Chelsea, in the old covered flea market, Antiques Garage; or the Pendry Manhattan West, from Preferred Hotels, in the Hudson Yards area. Others, like the NH Collection Madison Avenue or Preferred Hotels’ The ModernHaus Soho, have undergone complete renovations.

Club restaurant. On Wall Street, the legendary Cipriani restaurant has opened Cipriani Club 55, in the historic building of an old pier.



Attic of The Modern Haus Soho, completely renovated in the BauHaus style.



Manhattan from above

We finished the tour through the air. For example in The Edge [www.edgenyc.com; entradas desde 36 dlares], a viewpoint suspended at 345 m high, inaugurated in March 2020. Built with glass walls, it is separated by 25 m from the building from which it stands out. It also has glass floor areas so that the sensation of floating is greater.

Manhattan seen from The Edge lookout.



In this same building they have opened City Climb, an adventure that takes up to 387 m from there, tie yourself to a cable and spend 45 minutes enjoying the views. Tickets from $ 185. And finally, the One Vanderbilt, , the world’s most vertiginous glass elevator, which goes up to 369 m in height. New York never disappoints.