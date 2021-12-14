New York to impose the vaccine on private sector workers

The city of New York will impose the vaccine against him covid-19 to the workers of the sector private at the end of December, a “preventive” measure that has no precedent in the country, as announced this Monday, December 6, 2021 by the mayor, Bill from Blasio, in a television interview.

De Blasio took part in the program ‘Morning Joe’, of the channel Msnbc, to publicize new restrictive measures against the spread of coronavirus Among which, the vaccine mandate for the private sector stands out, which comes a few months after it was applied to the public sector.

“In New York we have decided to do a preemptive strike and really do something bold to slow the growth of covid and dangers that is causing us all. Today we are going to announce a pioneering measure in the nation ”, explained the mayor, who will offer a press conference later.

The obligatory of the vaccine for the private sector will go into effect on December 27, according to said.

De Blasio added that the city’s vaccination policies will be updated that same day so that two are required. dose instead of one to be able to enter the interior of the restaurants and others places, as requested since last August.

He also announced that the city will require a proof from vaccination so that children between 5 and 11 years old can access the interior of the restaurants, the establishments of entertainment and the gyms.

In the interview, the Mayor expressed his concern about the omicron variant, on which he considered that there is “community transmission” in the great city, which represents “additional challenges” in the face of the current spread of the delta variant in the winter season and of family reunions.



