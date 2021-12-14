nine foods rich in carbohydrates that have a place in a healthy and light diet

As with fats, carbohydrates have been getting a bad rap due to being directly related to sugars. In fact, many people think it is the same.

There are two types of carbohydrates, complex and simple. The first they are rich in fiber, vitamins and mineralsThey also have a higher nutritional value than the latter.

Simple carbohydrates contain refined sugars but are very useful for replenishing electrolytes and energy after very high intensity physical activity.

But it is important that you know that Not all carbohydrates are not your enemy, they are perfectly suitable to incorporate them into your diet as long as you know how to choose the right ones.

White and brown rice

White rice and brown rice are very suitable to incorporate into your diet, in fact, brown rice contains a high percentage of fiber. This will help you feel fuller and eat less food.

Rice is part of the group of complex carbohydrates, which have dietary fiber, which helps improve the intestinal tract and promote the growth and activity of intestinal probiotics.

It also contains vitamin B1 and B2, and minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, selenium and manganese.

Wheat pasta

Wholegrain pasta has practically the same properties as brown rice, it has dietary fiber that is perfect to help reduce risk factors for some diseases.

Plus, it gives you that long-term power source and that prolonged satiety that can help you avoid eating unhealthy foods, and it can even help you lose weight.





The potato

The potato It is the carbohydrate par excellence and it is a food that should be in our diet. The problem with the potato is not the amount of carbohydrate that arrives, but how we cook it at home.

Try to avoid frying them and go for a healthier option like baked, boiled, or even in an oil-free deep fryer.

Quinoa

Quinoa is a very interesting food and recognized for the dietary and nutritional properties it provides. Not only it is high in carbohydrates, but high-quality protein.

It is very rich in essential amino acids and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc and phosphorus, which help to maintain good health. In addition to vitamins of group B and E.

It also has a great contribution of fiber, generating a great feeling of satiety, which can even help you lose weight.





Legumes

There are many types of legumes, so you have a lot of variety to choose from, surely you will find one that you like more than the others. These have valuable nutrients for our bodies, such as plant proteins, fiber and complex carbohydrates.

All legumes have a lot of fiber, minerals such as potassium, magnesium, calcium and among others, it depends on the type of legume. But thanks to its nutritional content, it helps regulate the intestinal tract and prevents dysfunctions such as constipation or diarrhea.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a very popular cereal in athletic and sports people, as gives the consumer a great supply of fiber and protein compared to other types of cereals.

In addition, it is one of the least processed cereals on the market, which has selenium, polyphenols, vitamin E and some compounds that act as an antioxidant.

The carbohydrates it has are of low glycemic index, this can help control glucose and lipid levels in our body.

Plantain

Banana is a really interesting fruit, has a high portion of carbohydrates and starch, but it is a food with a high water content, rich in fiber and with few calories.

In fact, it is one of the foods that produces the most satiety and also contains substances with a probiotic effect that can positively influence our intestinal flora.





It has a lot of potassium, perfect for accelerating muscle recovery, B vitamins, vitamin A, magnesium and carotenes.

Natural dried fruits

Nuts are often neglected when we talk about healthy diets and this is a mistake, since it has many very beneficial nutrients for our health.

It is true that they have a high caloric density, that is very positive because with just a small amount it can leave us very satiated and provide us with a good amount of calories.

It has a high content of complex carbohydrates, in vegetable proteins, healthy fat and dietary fiber. They are very complex and very useful when it comes to losing weight.

In Vitónica | Banana carbohydrates: what is their quantity and quality

In Vitonica | Low carbohydrate diets, such as keto, could have consequences on athletic performance.

Images | iStock.