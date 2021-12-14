Ninel Conde captivates with a white swimsuit and a net sarong that highlights her attributes

The killer hottie is a fan of sharing with all his followers on social networks beautiful outfits with which she boasts her charms, so this time she wowed with a white swimsuit and a net sarong that highlighted her attributes and defined curves.

It may interest you: Andrea Meza and Débora Hallal go to party with incredible blue dresses

Ninel Conde is one of the best known and most talented faces in show business, as she has not only made a career as an actress in Televisa, but has also been succeeding for several years as a singer, so she boasts beautiful outfits in each of her presentations.

Although this time it was apparently a vacation that he is taking in the Beach, as she captivated with a white strapless swimsuit and an open back, a garment that highlighted her attributes, such as her large peach and Thalía’s tiny waist.

This garment was combined with a gray net sarong that was perfect. The singer added to this outfit silver earrings, her hair in a ponytail and her make-up composed of a black outline with false eyelashes.

It may interest you: Adamari López poses with the new Miss Universe and shines

The session cylinder accompanied this post with a message, “I was recreating the scene from my favorite movie, Titanic. I love seeing it because it tells us about dreaming big, about launching ourselves without fear of adventure and loving with all our heart despite the adversities. Every time I see her it makes me cry, but it fills my heart with motivation. I can’t get enough of it! What movie moves you? “

I think there were few who knew that he is a fan of this classic film that has lasted for years. Immediately his followers did not hesitate to comment on this publication, highlighting its beauty, so this section was filled with many compliments.

I think these solo spaces have served Ninel Conde to cope with two such significant losses in recent weeks. First the departure of her dear friend Carmen Salinas, to whom she dedicated a well-deserved message on the networks.

And now Vicente Fernandez, a legend of Mexican music, to which Ninel Conde also dedicated beautiful words. Two very strong deaths for the entertainment world, although without a doubt we will always remember them for their trajectory and personality.

We will continue to monitor new outfits that the singer shares through her social media accounts, where she also keeps us informed about little ones on a daily basis. fragments of his life, like today, resting away from everything.