NY awards $ 29.4 million for emergency shelter repairs and supportive housing projects – Telemundo New York (47)

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that New York has awarded $ 29.4 million in state funding to nine projects in seven counties that will provide permanent supportive housing to homeless New Yorkers.

With support from the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, these projects include emergency shelter repairs and developments that will create an additional 239 units of permanent supportive housing for veterans, those with a history of substance use disorder and people with serious mental illness.

The funds will be administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program made $ 128 million in capital funds available for projects to build new supportive housing units or to repair existing emergency shelters. So far this year, the program has allocated nearly $ 68.5 million that will create 573 permanent supportive housing units, 14 transitional housing units, and 36 emergency housing units.

SCO Family of Services also received $ 85,000 to repair the Peconic Heights shelter in Suffolk County. The funding will address the emergency shelter’s outdated electrical system and preserve six emergency housing units for single, homeless women.

About $ 59.5 million in funding remains from the Homeless and Housing Assistance Program for fiscal year 2021. Last year, the program provided funding for 30 projects that will add 881 supportive housing units and repair emergency shelters.

“The pandemic has exacerbated housing difficulties for many New Yorkers, especially our heroic veterans, those with substance use disorders, and those with serious mental illness,” Governor Hochul said. “These state-supported projects tackle the root cause of homelessness by combining affordable housing with crucial support services that put vulnerable people and their families on the path to long-term housing stability and more productive lives and satisfactory “.

Projects that have been awarded funding today include:

CDS Monarch, Inc received $ 3.5 million to transform a two-story warehouse into 14 supportive housing units in the town of Olean in Cattaraugus County.

Mt. Olive Development Corp. received $ 4 million to help construct a three-story building and 20 supportive housing units for people 55 and older in Buffalo.

Community Services for Every1 received $ 2.5 million to help rehabilitate a former community center and sports facility and add 12 supportive housing units in Buffalo.

Samaritan Daytop Village, Inc. received $ 3.5 million to rehabilitate two apartment buildings in 86 supportive housing units serving the chronically homeless in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx.

New Destiny Housing Corporation received $ 4.8 million to rehabilitate a former shelter into 30 supportive housing units in The County of the Bronx.

Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. received $ 1.8 million to help build seven supportive housing units for homeless veterans and others in the city of Trumansburg in Tompkins County.

STEL, Inc., and Options for Community Living, Inc. received $ 5.5 million to help develop a three-story building with 52 supportive housing units serving people with serious mental illness in Nassau County.