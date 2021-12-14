NY has $ 100 million available to help New Yorkers who are homeless or struggling to pay rent – Telemundo New York (47)

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that New York has $ 100 million available to give to counties and help homeless individuals and families leave the shelter system and opt for a permanent home by providing rental assistance.

The funds can also help very low-income New Yorkers pay their rent and increase their home security.

The New York State Rental Supplemental Program, administered by the state Office of Temporary Assistance and Disability Assistance (OTDA), will provide funds to locations in all 57 counties and New York City to offer rental assistance to individuals and families currently homeless or facing imminent loss of housing.

This is the leading state-funded rental assistance program available to New Yorkers struggling to pay their rent.

“Everyone deserves the dignity of a roof over their head, yet the pandemic has inflamed housing insecurity and made it difficult for many New Yorkers to pay their rent,” said Governor Hochul. “With too many pushed to the brink of homelessness, this assistance, the first of its kind in many counties outside of New York City, will provide an interim measure to keep distressed tenants in their homes, while helping who are in the permanent home safe shelter system. “

Adopted as part of the fiscal year 2022 budget, the program provides nearly $ 68 million for New York City and more than $ 32 million for all other counties in the state. Counties will have the flexibility to develop a program that meets the needs of their underserved populations.

Households seeking the rental supplement cannot earn more than 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) to meet the criteria, with initial priority given to those earning 30 percent or less. Half of the supplements are intended for families or individuals who are in shelters or who are homeless, and the program is available to all households that meet the criteria, regardless of immigration status.

Rental supplement amounts will be funded at 85 percent of local fair market rental values, and locations will have the option of paying up to 100 percent using local funds. A household that receives the supplement will not contribute more than 30 percent of its total earned income to its monthly rent. The supplement can only be used for upcoming rent payments, and the coverage of arrears is determined by local social service districts, which can only be paid with local funds.

Each county or locality must choose to participate in the program and submit a distribution plan to OTDA. They may choose to directly manage their assignment or delegate it to another public agency, contractor, or non-profit organization.

The implementation of the Rental Supplement Program builds on Governor Hochul’s aggressive approach to protecting tenants experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. New York State is now a national leader in distributing rental assistance funds, with the entire initial allocation of more than $ 2.1 billion fully committed.

In November, the state of New York submitted a request to the US Department of the Treasury for an additional $ 996 million. Meanwhile, the State is actively implementing various initiatives to protect tenants, including providing $ 25 million in funding for free legal services for tenants and a much-needed increase in rental voucher amounts through the Protection Supplement. Against Evictions and Homeless for Families, which thanks to legislation signed last week by Governor Hochul, will now help more families avoid eviction.

