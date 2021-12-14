NY, NJ and CT among states affected by contaminated Coca-Cola products – Telemundo New York (47)

The tri-state area is among those affected by the massive recall of Coca-Cola products due to contamination with foreign metal objects, so pay attention to the batch codes of your favorite soda in the fridge.

The FDA notes in a press release that Minute Maid Berry, Coca-Cola and Sprite products were recalled in several states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and Maine.

The most recent recall applies to Minute Maid Berry Punch, Fruit Punch, and Strawberry Lemonade in 59-ounce cases.

Although the recall began in November, the expiration date of the products has been extended to 2022, which means that there is still the possibility that some consumers may have the affected products in their homes.

The following Minute Maid products with their batch codes are subject to recall:

Berry Punch – Date codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Lot 0010323455 and 0010259344 (remember F-0276-2022)

Strawberry Lemonade – Date Code: Jan0322 NP, Lot: 0010259346 (remember F-0277-2022)

Fruit punch – Date code: JAN0522 Lot NP: 0010323454 (remember F-0278-2022)

But Minute Maid products aren’t the only Coca-Cola products that have been recalled.

Certain 12-ounce cans of Coca-Cola and Sprite are also subject to recall due to the possible presence of foreign matter.

The following Coca-Cola and Sprite products with their batch codes are subject to recall:

12-ounce cans of Coca-Cola: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

12-ounce cans of Coca-Cola: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM C

12 oz Sprite Cans – Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

Coca-Cola and Sprite products were distributed in the southeastern states.

Customers are advised to discard or return the affected products listed at each of the recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall should call The Coca-Cola Company’s Consumer Interaction Center at 1-800-GET-COKE (800-438-2653).