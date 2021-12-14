NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is ‘very seriously’ considering running for governor – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is “very seriously” considering running for governor, in a fundraising email sent to supporters Tuesday.

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is “very seriously” considering running for governor, in a fundraising email sent to supporters Tuesday.

“First, let me answer the question I get a lot these days: Will I run for governor of New York?” The email says. “The honest answer is, I’m thinking about it. Very seriously.”

De Blasio went on to say that he is thinking about running for governor because he believes he can revolutionize public education in the state and guarantee 3-K and Pre-K, after-school programs and summer enrichment for all children who want it in this state, by just as New York City did under his administration.

In the email, the mayor also says he believes he can effectively take on the fossil fuel industry as well as the rich to pay their fair share.

“In the coming weeks, I want to talk about these issues and more. But I can’t do that, and I certainly can’t run, without your support,” the email says, before sharing a link for those who want to contribute to your campaign committee. .

Although De Blasio has yet to officially join the New York gubernatorial race, the mayor submitted paperwork to the Board of Elections to create a fundraising committee.

The Democrat submitted the documentation in late October to create a committee called New Yorkers for a Fair Future that will allow him to raise funds for a state campaign.

De Blasio, whose second and final term as mayor ends Dec. 31, has spoken extensively about his desire to serve New York State.

“I want to continue in public service. I do want to do more for the people of this city and this state, ”the mayor said previously.

If he finally decides to run officially, de Blasio will face a tough gubernatorial race. According to a poll released last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul has a commanding lead in the Democratic primary for gubernatorial, while the mayor, if he decides to run for gubernatorial at all, comes in last.

Hochul garnered 36% support in the Data for Progress poll, 14 points better than state attorney Letitia James and 21 points ahead of her predecessor Andrew Cuomo, who insists he will not run. (The poll was shared with Politico, who reported the results and released the data early Monday.)

The rest of the actual or potential field is in the single digits, with De Blasio the last of the six candidates with 3% support. 11% remain undecided.