OJ Simpson ends his probation | U.S

OJ Simpson is a free man.

The 74-year-old former football star and actor, acquitted of a murder case in California and convicted of armed robbery in Las Vegas, received good conduct credits and was released from his probation on December 1, a day after a hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” said Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s Las Vegas attorney.

Simpson declined an interview for the time being, said LaVergne, who declined to discuss his client’s future plans, including whether he intends to remain in Nevada.

Before being released from prison on October 1, 2017, he told probation officials that he planned to move to Florida.

Instead, he moved to a gated community in Las Vegas where he plays golf and frequently uses Twitter to express opinions about college and professional sports, especially football.

“Life is fine,” he told The Associated Press in an interview in June 2019.

Simpson was convicted by a jury in Las Vegas in October 2008 and spent nine years in prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a September 2007 confrontation with two dealers of collectible sporting goods at a hotel and casino. from Las Vegas.

Simpson insisted that he only wanted to recover personal mementos and items stolen after his acquittal in Los Angeles in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

His probation ended on February 9, but the parole board awarded him about three months of good behavior credits.