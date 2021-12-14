Omicron symptoms: what to watch out for, as the variant may not fit the delta ‘clinical picture’

Before the covid-19 pandemic, if our noses started to run and we had a headache, we could think it was just a common cold and go about our lives normally, even if we felt a little bad. But during cold and flu season, how can we be sure that we are not sick with covid-19?

The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus than Covid-19. But with the omicron variant, which spreads rapidly and often causes mild symptoms such as a stuffy nose, headache, and sore throat, it is very difficult to tell the difference between one disease and another without performing a test.

Professor Tim Spector of Britain’s Covid ZOE app noted that it’s more important than ever to get tested, even without symptoms.

He said data from the ZOE study app suggests that about half of all delta cases are being “skipped” because they do not exhibit the “classic” symptoms of covid-19: fever, new and persistent cough, and loss or change in sense of taste or smell .

“Omicron is probably more, much more similar to the mild variants that we see in people who have been vaccinated with delta than anything else,” he explained.

“And therefore it will produce cold-like symptoms that people will not recognize as covid if they just believe the official government recommendation.”

Christina Marriott, Executive Director of the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH), says: “Mounting evidence shows that people who have received two doses of the vaccine generally have less severe symptoms such as headache, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat and loss of smell.

“It’s important for those who are fully vaccinated to watch for cold-like symptoms and get tested if they live or work with people who are at higher risk of the disease.”

Professor Irene Petersen, Professor of Epidemiology and Health Informatics at University College London (UCL), adds: “A runny nose and headache are symptoms of many infections, but they can also be the first symptoms, and the only symptoms. , from covid. So if you have these symptoms, I recommend that you use lateral flow tests (LFTs) for a couple of days. “

The Covid ZOE Symptom Study (covid.joinzoe.com), funded by the UK government, has identified the main symptoms associated with covid-19, noting that they differ slightly depending on whether or not you’ve been vaccinated.

Headache

Although headaches are a lesser-known symptom of COVID-19, they are one of the first, according to the ZOE study, and are more common than the classic symptoms of cough, fever and loss of smell. The study found that headaches tend to be moderately to severely painful; they can be “pulsating”, “stabbing” or give a sensation of “pressure”; they can occur on both sides of the head rather than in one area; they can last more than three days, and are often resistant to common pain relievers.

Runny nose

Last winter, the ZOE study found that a runny nose was the second most commonly reported symptom after headaches: Nearly 60 percent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 who developed a loss of smell also reported a runny nose.

Today, the data indicate that the prevalence of the disease is the most significant factor. Therefore, when the rates of covid-19 are high, the chances that a runny nose is due to this disease are also high. But the study emphasizes that when Covid-19 rates are low, the drip is less likely to be due to this virus and more likely to be a symptom of a cold or even an allergy. The data concludes that, although many people who suffer from the infection report nasal congestion, it is difficult to qualify it as a definitive symptom, as it is common, especially in winter.

Sneezing

The ZOE study points out that sneezing more than usual can be a sign of covid-19 in already vaccinated people, although it emphasizes that it is much more likely to be a sign of a cold or an allergy. Although many people with the infection may have sneezing, “it is not a definitive symptom, because sneezing is very common,” the study mentions.

Throat pain

Many people with COVID-19 have reported in the ZOE study app that they have a sore throat similar to that felt when they have a cold or laryngitis. Covid-19-related sore throat is usually mild and lasts no more than five days; stronger and longer pain is probably something else. If it persists, it is better to contact your GP. Although it can be a symptom of Covid-19, most people with a sore throat probably only have colds. According to the ZOE data, almost half of the people who develop the infection report a sore throat, although it is a more common symptom in adults between the ages of 18 and 65 than in people older or younger than 18.

Loss of smell

Loss of smell remains the strongest indicator of a Covid-19 infection, regardless of a person’s age, sex, or severity of illness. While people with the disease may not lose their sense of smell completely, it may change so that they cannot smell strong smelling things, and their sense of taste may be affected as well, so food may taste different or apparently tasteless.

Persistent cough

The general consensus is that a persistent cough is one of the three main symptoms of COVID-19, but according to the ZOE study, only about four out of 10 people with the disease develop it. In this context, “persistent” means coughing many times a day, “for half a day or more.” Coronavirus coughs are usually dry compared to a productive cough that spews phlegm or mucus, and which could indicate a bacterial infection. A persistent cough usually occurs a few days after infection and usually lasts four to five days.

Getting tested is crucial

Alan McNally, professor of microbial evolutionary genomics at the University of Birmingham who was director of infectious diseases at the Milton Keynes Lighthouse Laboratory (the UK government’s first major COVID-19 testing site), adds: “If you have any symptom of respiratory infection you should stay home to avoid transmission and get tested.

“Trying to self-diagnose is a sure way for covid case rates to skyrocket again.”