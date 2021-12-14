Only being a champion serves to reconcile

2021-12-13

Diego Vazquez is in the eye of the hurricane. The Argentine coach has lost revenue in the Motagua after adding one more failure in the Honduras National League, where he was eliminated before Real Spain. The strategist is constantly being questioned for his work at the head of the Blues, both by the fans and by a sector of the sports press. Of course, Diego has an important letter to erase sadness and save the season. Get the champion cup Concacaf League 2021 who will dispute against Creams of Communications could save the job for Diego Vazquez on the bench of the feathered box. However, for that to happen he will have to row against the current since he is at a disadvantage in the tie. Motagua they fell 1-2 in the first leg of the final and tomorrow they will face the Chapin team in Guatemala city.

That is something that the Argentine is clear about, despite saying on several occasions that he has a contract with the capital’s team and that he has the support of the board. “We do not speak, but the support of the managers is always there; I have a contract. We promise to do our best, “he said before traveling to Guatemala. THE BOARD SPOKE Before the game against him Real Spain in San Pedro Sula, the president of the blue cyclone, Eduardo Atala, raised his voice and he made it clear that if the club fails to win any title, it will be a failure; they only have one left at stake. “If Motagua does not win either of the two championships it will be a failure throughout the season. I repeat, this tournament will be a complete failure not to win a single title “, said the hierarch. In turn, it is sensible to say that they will not make a major restructuring in case of going blank in the season due to the short time there is from this tournament to the next, but he sentenced: “A restructuring would not come but we will make important changes.” At the moment it is known that the leadership of the Motagua does not think of removing from his position Diego Vazquez, who has six more months of contract with the institution, however, a hasty change is not ruled out if tempers heat up, all this in case the final of Concacaf League. PLAYERS WITHOUT CONTRACT The blues have in ‘chapel’ several footballers who end league after the game against the Creams of Communications and if they don’t lift the trophy, it’s almost guaranteed that they could hollow out and leave the blue ship.