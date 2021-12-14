OnTurtle collaborates with foundations to work for social welfare

The specialist in services for transport companies, contributes its grain of sand to the fight against effects of COVID-19, and has donated part of the 2020 benefits to one of the groups affected by the pandemic, not only economically but also emotionally, such as old people.

OnTurtle has allocated a donation of € 12,874.15, at the request of the firm’s workers, destined for the Foundation Friends of the Great Gent, a volunteer foundation that has been fighting since 1987 against loneliness and social marginalization of the elderly.

“For Friends of the Great Gent It is a pride to be the beneficiaries of this great contribution from OnTurtle. Their collaboration gives us an impetus to continue fighting against the loneliness of the elderly, accompanying them and ensuring that these next Christmases they can celebrate them in good company, “he said. Albert quiles, Managing Director of Amics de la Gent Gran. The delivery of the donation by Josep Guaus, executive director of OnTurtle, was held during an event held at the entity’s headquarters in Barcelona.

“We are very happy and proud to be able to carry out this action one more year collaborating with an entity that dignifies our elders and accompanies them, especially in times like the ones we have experienced, in which their work has been very necessary. In addition, we feel identified with their action since we also accompany our clients daily on their routes ”, he stated Wow.

The current pandemic COVID-19 has been identified as a possible trigger for increased feelings of loneliness and social isolation among older people due to both mobility limitation, such as contact with loved ones, friends and leisure and free time activities.

In the midst of a pandemic, during 2020, Friends of the Great Gent Has offered accompaniment of more than 2,700 people older thanks to the selfless work of 2,689 volunteers, and 549 socialization and awareness activities have been carried out in 108 municipalities.

OnTurtle destines annually part of your profit to foundations or local actions to contribute to social welfare. Aware of the alarm situation affecting the elderly, this year the firm has offered its donation to the foundation with the desire to contribute to making possible its work and that of the volunteers in the fight against loneliness and exclusion from it. sometimes forgotten collective, through the development of social projects of emotional support and awareness campaigns of society.