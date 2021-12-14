Orbelín Pineda was down from the Cruz Azul preseason and is getting ready to travel to Spain

The telenovela that Cruz Azul and Orbelín Pineda have starred in is about to end, after several weeks of prolongation. In theory, next January 1 the Maguito should be presented in Celta de Vigo, as a new signing for the 2022 season, but everything indicates that the officialization of the signing will take place a few days before.

The talented sky blue midfielder reported in the first week of preseason, but later He asked the high-ranking cement officials to allow him to terminate the contract with the club, in order to travel in advance to Spain and meet his teammates and the coaching staff prior to his debut for the Vigo team.

And he achieve it. This Tuesday, first thing in the morning, Cruz Azul set out for the city of Cancun for the second part of the preseason. However, at the Benito Juárez International Airport there were several absences, among which was Orbelín Pineda, who did not travel to Quintana Roo.

Although the club has not yet said goodbye to the wheel, the officialization of the exit of the Maguito is a matter of days. As they thanked Walter Montoya on social networks, the Machine must begin to confirm the casualties for the 2022 Clausura tournament, and it is expected that they will do so before Christmas.

In addition to Pineda and Montoya, everything indicates that Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez, Jaiber Jiménez, Alexis Peña and Yoshimar Yotún will leave Cruz Azul. However, the possibility of both Alexis is still valid and the board and the coaching staff will analyze their respective stays until the last minute.