Ortega orders the removal of legal status from Uhispam and Conimipyme, two entities linked to Sandinista Leonardo Torres

In addition to canceling the legal status of the International Foundation for the Global Economic Challenge (Fideg), of the Sandinista Alejandro Martínez Cuenca, the dictator Daniel Ortega ordered the removal of the legal status of the Asociación Universidad Hispanoamericana (Uhispam) and the Asociación Consejo Nicaragüense de Pequeno y Mediana Company (Conimipyme).

In the cancellation order, the Government wrote the initials of Uhispam, but really the university leads by Uhispam, with M not with N, as found by LA PRENSA in the revision of the constitution decree of the university association number 2648 of October 20 from 2000, published in La Gaceta.

Both organizations are led by Sandinista Leonardo Torres and also a member of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nicaragua. The request was made by the Ministry of the Interior arguing that they have not presented their financial statements for 2020, as well as a report on the donations that both organizations receive.

In the petition that is already in the National Assembly for approval, the dictator says that the board of directors of Conimipyme and Uhispam have been headless since 2014 and 2021, violating the General Law on Non-Profit Legal Persons.

In total 84 deputies voted in favor of removing both legal entities at 11:27 a.m. on December 13, where the deputies alleged countless administrative violations and where it was ordered that both entities close within 72 hours and proceed to deliver the corresponding information, including stamps and accounting information.

Another reason that the regime exposes to remove the permits is that they have not presented their financial statements to the regulator since 2020 with their detailed breakdowns and final beneficiary. The report should include, according to the Government, income, expenses, verification balance, origin and details of donations.

It also argues that Conimipyme and Uhispam have not submitted to the Government the donor and NGO agreements on projects and activities that clearly define their source of financing, project portfolio, their social impact, and if they are consistent with the aims and objectives of the project. the Asociation.

According to the Ortega regime, the breaches of both entities have hampered the work of control and surveillance of the Department of Registration and Control of Associations of the Ministry of the Interior, which is why the director of this department, Franya Urey Blandón.

Torres had already been the target of retaliation by the Ortega dictatorship, who in recent days was unable to leave the country after stripping his passport.

Concrete cancellation of Fideg’s legal status

The dictatorship also approved this Monday the stripping of the legal status of the International Foundation for the Global Economic Challenge (Fideg), arguing that it did not present its 2020 financial statements, which violates the laws related to the fight against money laundering.

It also claims that Fideg did not register as a foreign agent and report external donations. Nor has he submitted documents about his donors.

The cancellation of the legal status of Fideg was approved with 82 votes in favor, five present and three abstentions. Fideg was run by Sandinista Alejandro Martínez Cuenca, who also reportedly had a difficult time leaving the country in recent weeks.