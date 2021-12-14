Ortega orders the repeal of the Free Trade Agreement with Taiwan and all the agreements signed with the island

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega does not want to leave traces of what was its relationship with Taipei and that is why it introduced on Tuesday a decree repealing all the agreements signed between Nicaragua and Taiwan, which includes the Free Trade Agreement, which has been in force since in 2006 and that had allowed Nicaraguan exports to increase to that destination and with this the products entered with tariff preferences.

The request was processed urgently and has already been approved by the National Assembly. The repeal comes a few days after the dictatorship broke diplomatic relations with the island to adhere to the principle of the only China, which views the island as a rebel territory.

Various analysts had considered that, despite the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and Taiwan, trade relations would remain unchanged, as had happened with the Central American countries that have trade ties to date.

In 2007, export earnings to Taiwan totaled $ 10.1 million, but by 2020 these had grown to $ 82.8 million, as a result of the FTA that was launched in January 2008, a year after Ortega came to power. . The amount for 2020 rises to 143.5 million dollars if the income generated by the shipments of companies that operate in the free trade zone is incorporated.

Nicaragua mainly exports seafood, beef, and coffee to Taiwan.

Other agreements repealed

But Ortega ordered that countless agreements be repealed, including the amendments that over the years have been applied to the free trade agreement with said island.

It also directed the revocation of a decree that exempted diplomats, officials and services of the Government of Taiwan from visas, which had been in force since January 30, 2012.

In parallel, loan agreements with the development bank of Taiwan were repealed, as well as the abolition of the requirement of double legalization of foreign public documents.

The Legislative Decree of “Repeal of Agreements and instruments signed between the Republic of Nicaragua and Taiwan” was approved with 80 votes in favor, zero against, 4 abstentions and 7 present. The National Assembly of Nicaragua is made up of a total of 91 deputies, 70 of them official, loyal to Ortega.

“The objective of this document is to repeal and render without effect, without any legal value or legal effect, the agreements or other instruments signed before December 9, 2021 between the Republic of Nicaragua and Taiwan”, states the Decree.

This repeal complements and ratifies the severance of relations with Taiwan, after Nicaragua’s declaration of recognizing the People’s Republic of China as “the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory,” according to the official announcement. read on December 9 by Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.