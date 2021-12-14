Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán ended their rivalry: “Perrísimas Tour” begins in 2022 in New York

The “Golden Girl” left her fight behind to make way for “Perrisimas Tour” with Alejandra Guzmán Photos: Instagram @paulinarubio / laguzmanmx

The rumors started on October 15 when Paulina Rubio premiered his new single I am, as part of his new contract with the Sony Music label; La Chica Dorada announced that in 2022 she would have a musical tour with one of her most iconic rivals in the world of Mexican entertainment and pop culture.

Everything indicated that the musical show would be with Thalia, as it is well known that the interpreter of I am not that woman and the protagonist of melodramas like Maria from the neighborhood, Rosalinda or Maria mercedes They had one of the most iconic rivalries of Spanish pop lovers.

Trying to repeat the success that was in the tour of Alejandra Guzman Y Gloria Trevi and new musical classics like When a man falls in love with you or Better , the “Golden Girl” left her fight behind to make way for “Very Perrísimas Tour”, Which today announced its first date, which will be the next April 23 in New York.

On October 15, Paulina Rubio premiered her new single Yo Soy (Mexico). EFE / Carlos Ramírez



The enmity became a classic for the great musical successes it brought: Own by Paulina Rubio and her response Hey Güera by Alejandra Guzmán. Although the story was already known by everyone, at the beginning of the year the “Queen of hearts” revealed Wake up America that the reason she had written and sung that song was because the protagonist of Poor Rich Girl had gotten into 1991 with Erik rubin, current husband of Andrea Legarreta.

“Of course I did, at that time I started dating Erik and Then he took it down because they were still in Timbiriche and I was starting to be famous”.

According to Guzmán, she had already heard rumors that Rubín and Paulina had something and when she confirmed it, she knew that she had to do something about the matter and that is why the song emerged: “They are always güeras (blondes) I don’t know why. I always get down my gallants the güeras“Added the singer.

The “Queen of hearts” accepted that “Hey Güera” is dedicated to Paulina Rubio EFE / Mario Guzmán



This musical and touring collaboration has a not too distant precedent; On March 13, 2020, an image was leaked that showed Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán in a boxing ring. This photo was taken during the filming of the music video for Neither you nor anyone from Alaska and Dinarama.

Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán would be part of the new tour “Versus”, Which in its first edition had the participation of Guzmán and Gloria Trevi and that pretended to be the continuation. But according to the show program of Imagen Entertainment The sun rises, the artists could not overcome their rivalry so they would have canceled their participation at that time.

“Versus” was to be held in 2020 but it did not materialize (Photo: Twitter / @ notipopespañol)

Now everything seems not only to be plans and videos canceled, the singers have already made it official; “Why not? ”, Rubio Guzmán wrote in their respective Instagram accounts and accompanied the question with an image showing the poster announcing this tour in 2022.

Netizens have reacted to this announcement that has caused expectations since it emerged as a rumor and that now they hope that it will not only remain in the United States but to arrive in Mexico where the great controversy began:

“A women’s tour was already needed”, “Pair of queens”, “It will be a smash this tour with Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán “,”Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán finally Thank you very Perrísimas! ”,“ Confirmed with Alejandra Guzmán, what an emotion, how nice to see these talented women; I can’t wait anymore, I just want them to be in Mexico “,” All Paulina’s fans together with Guzmán’s fans, “were some comments.

