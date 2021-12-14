Personalized Medicine Index in Latam: opportunity to strengthen health systems in the face of new challenges – Information – 12/14/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

enter with your username and password.

Making better use of health resources and increasing access to quality health services became much clearer needs in the wake of the pandemic of COVID-19. And now, seeking solutions together, strengthening health systems, is presented as an urgent matter to be able to successfully face future challenges.

Within this framework, FutureProofing Healthcare -an international initiative supported by Roche- presented the first Personalized Medicine Index of Latin America, which was designed by independent experts from the Copenhagen Institute for Future Studies. It is an essential tool for engaging in conversations about the path ahead for our region to reimagine sustainable, resilient and personalized health systems.

The personalized medicine It has the potential to improve the sustainability of the health system and patient outcomes through the application of technological advances and data science to facilitate more efficient diagnoses and treatment plans, to each patient at the right time.

Outstanding position of Uruguay

The Index ranked Uruguay at first place among the countries of the region, with an average of 66 points, while Chile was ranked second with 63. The ranking considers more than 30 measures, divided into four pillars, which evaluate the progress of medical care towards a more personalized, digital and data-based standard. The pillars are: “Health Information” and “Political Context”, in which Uruguay Indeed, it ranks first, “Health services”, in which Uruguay came third (after Chile and Mexico) and “Personalized technologies”, in which Uruguay drops to fourth place, after Chile, Costa Rica and Argentina.

As stated in the report, the country has “a solid experience in digital education and the existence of legislation that allows patients to access the data found in electronic health records, along with a highly trained workforce and a substantial acceptance of telemedicine in hospitals ”.

The official site explains, in turn, that Uruguay “could further strengthen its position by developing policies on the exchange of health data, increasing the acceptance of electronic medical records by health centers and improving the quality and access of the records of patient results ”and data of the results of the health institution.

The study also recommends focusing on the implementation of telemedicine, as well as the adoption of wearable technologies, decision support systems and adequacy schemes for cross-border transfers of health data.

The digitization of public services and good access to these benefited the development of a more personalized medicine, that is, based on data, in Uruguay. In addition, the country has developed effective e-governance initiatives, facilitating better connected health services and greater civic engagement, according to the Index.

In turn, spaces were created to promote national initiatives of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that, according to FutureProofing Healthcare, allow “to further develop personalized health.” Meanwhile, Uruguay also received one of the highest rankings in ethics for AI and genomics, the study added.

One by one the measures analyzed and the position of Uruguay -Oncological records 1 °

-Equality 1

-Medical practitioners 1 °

-Access to digital education 1st

-Considerations on the ethics in artificial intelligence and genomics 1 °

-Digitalization of public services 1

-Policy on Genomics 1st

-Social mobility 1

-Genetic disease screening tests 1

-Data Infrastructure 2nd

-Strategy for 2 ° EHR

-Penetration of telemedicine in hospitals 2 °

-Control of patient data 2 °

-Guidelines based on 3rd tests

-Associations between the public and private sector 3

-Increase of funds 3 °

-Open government data 4th

-Academic articles on personalized medicine 4th

-Research and development expenses 4 °

-Use of connected health devices 4th

-Decision support systems 4th

-Right of patients to access their data 5 °

-Home health products 5 °

-5 ° wearable technology

-Internet access 5 °

-Quality and access to records 6th

– Use of EHRs (electronic medical records) 6th

-Telehealth 6 °

-Health coverage 6th

-Regional capacity to share data across borders 9 °

-National Artificial Intelligence Initiatives 9

Latin America: the ranking

Medical studies. Photo: Roche

The Index evaluated the health systems of Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Uruguay), since it considers it relevant to rethink health systems with a personalized approach.

It became the first resource of its kind to provide a unique overview of the current state of 10 health systems in the region and revealed that, although there are growth opportunities in health services, sustained high performance is observed in the region. area of ​​personalized technologies throughout the continent.

After the first position occupied by Uruguay, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Panama, Peru and Ecuador appear.

Argentina, with an average of 44 points (ranked 6), only surpasses Uruguay in Personalized Technologies, one of the four pillars. Brazil, meanwhile, with an average of 39 points (ranked 7th), has lower scores than our country in the four groups considered.

Data-driven medicine: a key factor

Strengthening and preparing health systems for the future has never been so urgent and important before, and optimizing existing personalized and digital medicine capabilities will be a key factor in achieving this.

The personalized medicine, based on data, can help reduce health waste, improve patient outcomes, and help build sustainable health systems, even in the face of population growth and rising costs.

Therefore, this Index gives countries and regions the opportunity to make comparisons and thus identify and showcase best practices, promoting reciprocal learning and faster progress towards personalized medicine based on data and real world evidence.

FutureProofing Healthcare is an international initiative, backed by Roche, and has been designed by leading independent experts to advance these conversations that are essential not only for the future of healthcare systems, but also for society.

The Index is a tool designed to create parameters and useful information to drive health systems planning and provide a transparent comparison of each country’s future readiness, allowing policy makers, clinicians, to patient advocates and anyone interested in health, identify best practices and work as a team to drive the evolution of health systems for the future.