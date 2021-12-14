Pfizer announces that its experimental pill against COVID-19 prevents by 89% the symptoms of the virus

The pharmaceutical Pfizer announced today, Tuesday, that his experimental pill against the COVID-19 could prevent the risk of symptoms by 89% of the virus in adults.

The company also said that the full results of its study of 2,250 people confirmed the first promising results of the new drug against the virus.

Based on scientific evidence, the pill reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by approximately 89% among high-risk adults when patients took it shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.

What’s more, Pfizer noted that several independent laboratory tests showed that the drug retains its potency against omicron variant. The company tested the antiviral drug against an artificial version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce.

It is expected that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will soon rule on the authorization of Pfizer’s pill and a pill from Pfizer’s competition. Merck, which was presented to regulators several weeks ago. If granted, these pills would be the first COVID-19 treatments that Americans could pick up at a pharmacy and take home, without the need for an injection.

Pfizer’s data could help reassure regulators about the benefit of its drug after Merck revealed lower-than-expected benefits for its drug in final trials. Late last month, Merck said its pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 30% in high-risk adults.

Both pharmaceutical companies initially studied their drugs in unvaccinated adults who face the most serious risks of COVID-19, due to old age or health problems, such as asthma or obesity.

Pfizer is also studying how effective its pill is in lower-risk adults, including a subset that is vaccinated, but reported mixed data for that group.

In interim results, Pfizer indicated that its drug did not meet the primary goal of the study: sustained relief from COVID-19 for four days during or after treatment, as reported by patients.

However, the drug achieved a second goal: reducing hospitalizations by about 70% among that group, which included healthy but unvaccinated adults and vaccinated adults with one or more health problems. Less than 1% of the patients who received the drug were hospitalized, compared with 2.4% of the patients who received a dummy pill (placebo).

An independent board of medical experts reviewed the data and recommended that Pfizer continue the study for full results before proceeding with regulators.

In both Pfizer studies, Adults who took the company’s drug had a 10-fold decrease in virus levels compared to those who took placebo.

The tablets from Merck and Pfizer are expected to work well against omicron, because they do not target the coronavirus spike protein, which contains most of the mutations of the new variant.

The US government has agreed to buy enough of the drug from Pfizer to treat 10 million people and enough from Merck to treat 3 million, pending FDA clearance.