Photo of Chabelo with other celebrities who have already died goes viral – Prensa Libre

This time a photo of Xavier López, Chabelo, went viral in which he appears alongside several film personalities who have already departed for eternity.

After the death of Charro de Huentitán this Sunday, and that of Carmen Salinas, the photos of the memory in social networks do not wait.

“He is the only one still alive”, says one of the post on social networks.

In this photograph, Chabelo can be seen with Cantinflas, Tin Tan, El Santo and Don Ramón, among others, all already deceased.

And it is that, at 86 years old, Chabelo is one of the most important and beloved characters on television, but he is also the target of memes because of his age, highlights the newspaper Millennium.

Chabelo, for his part, is not offended by it and on more than one occasion He has referred to this in his messages.

“I am very grateful to each and every one of the people who go to the trouble of writing a meme regarding a server, “he once told the program Today, as collected Millennium.

“Possibly they think they are offensive, I don’t take it like that, with all my heart and I’m not just talking out loud. I say thank you, “he added.