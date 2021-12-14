Plan announced to build the largest air terminal in all of New York at JFK

“It will be the mbest airport in the world! “. This is how Governor Kathy Hochul described the New Terminal One which will be built at the JFK International Airport, and which at a cost of $ 9.5 billion will be the largest that exists not only in New York, but in the entire tri-state area and even on the East coast.

The announcement was made this Monday by the president, highlighting that the new project is part of an agreement reached by the New York and New Jersey Ports Authority with the company ‘The New Terminal One’ (NTO), and that the new section of the JFK will be so large (2.4 million square feet), that it will have 23 gates and will occupy the southern space that currently serves the undersized and obsolete Terminal 1, Terminal 2 aged and outdated 59 years old, and the site of the old Terminal 3, which was demolished in 2013.

“As we recover from this pandemic, I want to make sure that everyone traveling to New York has a welcoming and streamlined experience, and that New Yorkers have the modernized transportation hubs they deserve, “said Hochul.

Construction, which is the fourth largest terminal project announced by the Port Authority as part of a complete transformation of JFK into a world-class airport, will begin next year and the first NTO gates are expected to be running already in 2026.

“The time has come to carry out big projectsinfrastructure s, and I am committed to commissioning and completing the new JFK Terminal One as soon as possible, ”added the Governor.

Thousands of jobs will be created

The project will create more than 10,000 jobs in total and 6,000 construction jobsHochul specified. In addition, as part of the work, the Port Authority will carry out a series of infrastructure updates and improvements around the terminal, including roads, parking lots and public services, including a new electrical substation.

The President of the Port Authority, Kevin O’Toole, said: “This agreement to build a new Terminal One at JFK demonstrates the commitment of the Port Authority and our private partners to keep our region going through some of the most difficult times in our agency’s 100-year history. Moving forward with this state-of-the-art international terminal, and the extraordinary level of private investment it brings, will create thousands of well-paying construction jobs, critical to our recovery from the pandemic. “

Meanwhile, Mayor-elect Eric Adams assured that airports are “our doors to the world and must be welcoming, safe and representative of our dynamic and world-leading city. This huge investment in JFK Airport will modernize our most important port, improve the travel experience for travelers and inject billions of dollars into our local economy. “

The facilities of ‘The New Terminal One’ will feature significantly larger check-in, security and concessions areas with high ceilings, natural light and modern architecture, along with interior green spaces, exhibits and art featuring iconic New York landmarks and artists. local.

Authorities noted that there will also be world-class retail stores, restaurants and bars, free high-speed Wi-Fi and a host of charging stations throughout the terminal that will allow passengers to stay connected at every step of their journey.

Plan of a new JFK

The plans for New Terminal One build on the momentum of the other three major components of the JFK airport transformation.

The $ 3.9 billion development of a new, state-of-the-art Terminal 6, which will be built on the north side of the airport and which will seamlessly connect to JetBlue’s existing Terminal 5.

The $ 1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta and which will begin construction in the immediate future. Additionally, work began in December 2019 on the $ 425 million expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, and British Airways, which will move to Terminal 8 from Terminal 7, which will be demolished to make way for the new Terminal 6.

JFK in figures: