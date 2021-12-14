Police issue an alert for the thefts that can occur in crowded areas during this time in New York | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

Jonathan: many will meetin new york the parties ofend of the year, as far as i knowthey expect crowds.hope: but be careful, sincein the city pickpockets, whobelongings without you knowinghe counts.Alejandro Condis talks aboutthe alert that is sending thecop.alejandro: the rockefellercenter is one of the placescarter favorites byour days of the greatapple, among the cops. theFriday they arrested fivethieves, including two women.>> this is the perfect timeso that pickpocketsattack, when the musicit starts to sound and the musiclights start to shine,take the opportunity to take thebelongings of others.we surprised this touristthe situation.>> I was entertaining watchingthe show, I’m going to drink right nowmeasure.>> be careful and don’t go outwith bag.alejansro: but thenthings start to change.the first is to put the backpackforward.where do you have your wallet?>> go ahead.alejandro: but that’s it?>> sure, from the beginning.Alejandro: I approached thesePennsylvania students forcatch you off guard.are you with the music foratás, you are not afraid that you>> I was going to pass it in front of me,but right now i’mused to having the atáswhere I live.Alejandro: when they turned onthis famous tree visitorsthe and the criminals arriveyou know, that’s why you have to bealerts, monitorbelongings and use clothing andbags to do the job for youdifficult to thieves.the situation here is serious,that the police were forcedto put this poster, wherewarn of the presence ofcriminals.you feel more securewhen there are crowds ofpersons?>> í, of course.Alejandro: and now knowingthis?>> therefore.Alejandro: the fivesuspects were releasedalmost immediately, even thoughone was arrested for crimessimilar in touch and 37previous occasions.>> a pickpocket will follow,because obviously there is noconsequences.serious in the arcel.Alejandro: many peopleThey say that the 2019 reform tothe bonds that do not requiremoney for misdemeanors ornon-violent could beinfluencing theseevents keep repeating,like pickpockets.do you believe that?>> this reform of 2019 are adisaster. many times they haveto be arrested zones forgo to the arcel andlearn your lesson?alejandro: >> the middle of itpandemic as nowNew Yorkers in the middle ofthey have a concernadditional.