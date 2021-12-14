Premier League record: 42 Covid-19 positives in one week

Editorial Mediotiempo

After revealing the sprouts from Covid-19 in Tottenham and Manchester United, this Monday the Premier League continues to give bad news. The English league confirmed What did you find 42 positives in the tests carried out from December 6 to Sunday 12.

The 42 infections were found in a sample of 3,805 people (counting players and staff) that make up the teams, which were tested to determine if they were infected.

Faced with such a situation, the Premier League pointed out that they will resume emergency protocols (such as the use of face masks in closed spaces or healthy distance) and added an additional measure: tests will be performed more frequently.

Notably the league went from 10 positives (from Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5) until 42 last week. These numbers have already broken the record of the Premier League, which had been set in January 2021, when 40 cases were presented. In the current season 2021/2022, the infected had not exceeded 16.

For the moment, various matches of the Premier League they run the risk of being postponed, like Brentford-Manchester United or Norwich-Aston VillaHowever, the English league has not issued any statement in this regard.