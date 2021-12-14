Protecting yourself from eviction in New York is now as easy as sending a text from your phone | Univision 41 New York WXTV

NEW YORK – Protect yourself from a harassing landlord, or even an eviction, is now as easy as sending a text message from your phone, thanks to a new tool available to New Yorkers.
The Mayor’s Office for Tenant Protection (MOPT) and JustFix today announced the launch of Tenant Text, a text messaging tool to protect to the tenants of Upper Manhattan.
The tool helps New Yorkers in Inwood and Washington Heights protect themselves from eviction or harassment by a landlord. In addition, it offers access to a tenant organization in an emergency.
Available in both English and Spanish, the service streamlines and simplifies tenants’ access to resources when they need them most.
Tenant Tex is accessible to the elderly and those who do not have access to Internet-connected devices.
How does Tenant Text work?
Send a text message with the word “HOME” or “HOGAR” to the number (855) 610-2450, and you will be connected with information on the following topics:
- Stabilized income
- Rent control
- Repairs
- Succession rights
- Illegal evictions
- Roommates
- Sublease and rental history
“In partnership with the Mayor’s Office for Tenant Protection and partner agencies, JustFix is proud to offer a tool that reaches more New York tenants, particularly those who have the most difficulty accessing services. in light of the covid-19 pandemic, ”said Stephanie Rudolph, deputy director of JustFix, in a statement.
To see more information about the resources that Just Fix offers on the rights of tenants, protection against eviction or against a bad home, visit this page.