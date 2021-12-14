Protecting yourself from eviction in New York is now as easy as sending a text from your phone | Univision 41 New York WXTV

“In partnership with the Mayor’s Office for Tenant Protection and partner agencies, JustFix is ​​proud to offer a tool that reaches more New York tenants, particularly those who have the most difficulty accessing services. in light of the covid-19 pandemic, ”said Stephanie Rudolph, deputy director of JustFix, in a statement.

To see more information about the resources that Just Fix offers on the rights of tenants, protection against eviction or against a bad home, visit this page.