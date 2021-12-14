PSG and Real Madrid will meet in the knockout stages of the Champions League after repeating the draw | Football | sports

UEFA decided to repeat the entire draw after software problems that caused confusion in the extraction of the balls,

The Real Madrid has gone in two hours from facing Benfica in the knockout stages of the Champions League to being paired with him Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the repetition of the draw, which means seeing Kylian Mbappé at the Santiago Bernabéu, face the Argentine again Leo Messi and to be able to see Sergio Ramos in the rival team.

UEFA decided to repeat the entire draw after the problems of software that caused confusion in the ball extraction, all after the confrontation against the Portuguese team took place, for which it generated indignation in Real Madrid.

As EFE learned from club sources, it caused anger when considering that this is another “flagrant adulteration”Of the draw. They consider it that way since their pairing with Benfica, which occurred at the beginning of the draw, did comply with the rules of the same, so they consider “Inadmissible” the decision to repeat his crossing.

Real Madrid transmitted to UEFA that the draw should be repeated taking into account the cross against Benfica, but it was not like that and he got one of the ‘coconuts’ who qualified as second in the group.

And with the one that he shares the most incentives. After the frustrated signing of Mbappé, with whom there is still speculation about his arrival at the Whites next summer since his contract ends on June 30, 2022, and since January he is free to negotiate with any club, the Frenchman will arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu still with the shirt of the Paris Saint-Germain.

It also means going back to face the Argentine Leo Messi. In his first year away from Barcelona, ​​the recent Golden Ball He will threaten Real Madrid again, for whom he has scored 26 goals in the 45 classics that I play, in which he also contributed 14 assists. Now, his great challenge at PSG is to win the ‘Champions‘happens to beat an old acquaintance.

Better known still is Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid captain left the Whites this year after 16 seasons last summer. He did it after finalizing the contract and decided pursue your career at Paris Saint-Germain, although he still has no luck with the injuries.

The center-back played his last game in white on May 5, in the elimination in the semifinals of the ‘Champions’ against Chelsea, and with PSG he has only played 90 minutes on November 28 and has not yet made his debut in the Champions League.

In his favor, the tie is still two months away from starting, so he has time to prepare for what will be a very special comeback.

The games will be played February 15-16 and 22-23 in the going, and the days March 8-9 and 15-16 in the turn.

The keys to the draw were like this:

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich.

Sporting vs Manchester City.

Benfica vs Ajax.

Chelsea vs Lille.

Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United.

Villarreal vs Juventus.

Inter vs Liverpool.

PSG vs Real Madrid.

