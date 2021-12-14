Raised Walls and Parks: How New York Will Change to Protect itself from Floods

NEW YORK (AFP) .- Hurricanes such as Sandy, in 2012, or the Ida storm of last September exposed the climate change threat to New York. Now, Manhattan is building nearly four kilometers of walls, gates and elevated parks to protect itself from flooding and rising sea levels.

Nearly a decade after Sandy and multiple studies, the city runs East Coast Resilience (ESCR) between 25th and Montgomery streets in Lower Manhattan, a project with a cost of 1,450 million dollars.

Drilling machines and excavators prepare the ground for the workers who place the steel and reinforced concrete structure of the wall, which is three meters high.

Works are expected to be completed by 2026 ED JONES – AFP

“When we complete this project we will have an elevation of 5 meters high to protect the community”, explains Tom Foley, acting curator of the New York City Department of Design and Construction, to AFP.

Along 4 kilometers of the coastline, they will also be installed gates to close the passage to the water, and an elevated park that will act as a protective wall to avoid a repeat of the catastrophic effects of Sandy, which left 44 dead, 19,000 million dollars in damages and 110,000 residents affected in the area.

The East Coast Resilience project seeks to prevent disasters like the one Sandy caused in 2012 ED JONES – AFP

The wall between streets 23 and 20, a part of the project where the separation between the East River and residential buildings is the narrowest in the entire area.

In addition to the elevated park, the project includes a pier, an esplanade, bike paths, benches and garden areas.

Likewise, almost 1,800 trees of various species will be planted, almost twice as many as have been destroyed to carry out the project, as well as another 1,000 in the neighborhood, in addition to the 500 already planted, Sarah Nielsen, of the New York City Parks Department.

Manhattan is building almost four kilometers of walls, gates and elevated parks ED JONES – AFP

It is completed by an underground drainage system to improve the evacuation capacity of the sewage network and the construction of a power substation to prevent the area from being without power for days as happened with Sandy, one of the worst hurricanes that together with Katrina in New Orleans in 2005 or Harvey that devastated Houston in 2017, have hit cities in the United States so far century.

With 836 kilometers of coastline and a forecast of 0.67 meter rise in sea level by 2050, New York is preparing with a “tiered strategy,” says Jainey Bavishi, director of the Mayor’s Office of Climate Resilience.

“We are building coastal protection to remove water where possible, but we also recognize that it will not be possible to remove it everywhere”, warns.

The project is focused on the east coast of Manhattan ED JONES – AFP

Above all, “we make sure that the foundations are solid enough so that we can continue to build on it if necessary.”

About a million buildings in Manhattan and crucial infrastructure are also being reinforced, limiting construction in risk areas and even working with small businesses and residents to minimize the impact of extreme events, he explains.

It is a problem of global dimensions. More than 150 million people in the world live in areas that could be flooded by water by 2050.

“We are building a coastal protection to remove water where possible, but we also recognize that it will not be possible to remove it everywhere,” says one of those in charge of the plan. ED JONES – AFP

If the numerous appeals before the courts of associations and citizens dissatisfied with the municipality’s project do not delay it, the ESCR will be completed by 2026.

“I’m not sure how effective it is,” says a neighbor who identified herself only as Terry, unhappy that nothing has been done since Sandy, but assumes “it’s better than nothing.”

The ESCR is just one part of an ambitious project. In 2013, the New York City Council announced a nearly $ 20 billion plan to build “climate resilience.”

Although the amount may seem astronomical, these “20,000 million in investments are just an advance,” warns Bavishi. “Resilience is a process and not a result”, assures.

A render shows how the aerial view of the area will be ESCR

Each commune has its specificities and the solutions “depend on the specific conditions of the places, the geography and the topography and the uses made of the coastline.”

The US Congress has just approved a gigantic investment plan of 1.2 trillion dollars of which it will allocate 50,000 million to protect communities from climate change.

“I am convinced that our climate resilience strategy is one of the most ambitious in the United States and possibly in the world,” she says.