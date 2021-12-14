Ray Allen answers who is the best 3-point shooter in history

Ray Allen was asked who is the best triple shooter in history and although for many it is Stephen Curry, the former NBA player surprised with his answer.

At the table of the best triples in history there are two seats reserved without discussion for Ray Allen and Stephen Curry. Three-point shots link the path of these two legends of the NBA and to choose who is the best among them, nothing better than the protagonists themselves take the floor.

Allen played for 18 seasons in the NBA, won two titles (Boston Celtics 2008 and Miami Heat 2013) and scored 2,973 triples for life. Ray was a guarantee from the 3-point line, he did not escape the responsibility of a decisive shot and much less was he scared when they asked him who was the best 3-point shooter in history.

Ray Allen gave an interview to The Dan Patrick Show and started off strong. “It does not have to change” The former player replied to the presenter when he stated that in a few days i couldn’t call him the best 3s shooter ever for the record that Stephen Curry is going to get.

The debate was on! And Dan Patrick decided to put more fire in the fire by asking Allen himself if he was the best 3-point shooter in NBA history. Did you pick Curry? No! Ray also did not choose himself and was surprised with the answer.

Ray Allen answers who is the best 3-point shooter in NBA history

“That is certainly subjective, depending on who you are talking to. That’s an interesting kind of question when we talk about sports, when you ask yourself who is the best in history, who is the best quarterback, who is the best basketball player. It is important to understand that we all have different perspectives. I could support who I think is the best of all, but it is for me, it is my opinion “, Ray Allen concluded.