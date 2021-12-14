RD Embassy in Mexico confirms the death of three Dominicans in a truck accident

The The Dominican Embassy in Mexico confirmed the death of at least three Dominicans in the accident of a van carrying illegal migrants in Chiapas, Mexico last Thursday.
The agency reported that the process of identifying the bodies has become “very difficult. “Of the total number of bodies in the accident, only 15 had been officially identified today, only three corresponding to Dominicans,” the Embassy reported in a statement published on the Twitter social network.
The Embassy assured that it continues with the identification process: “We would like the process to be easier to be able to give certainty to all families about the whereabouts of their loved ones, but we assure them that we continue to work according to the processes established by both governments. “
So far, the entity counts as affected Dominicans:
– Two injured in stable condition still in hospitals
– One discharged
– Three deceased (pending the act of the Public Ministry)
– Eight missing. The embassy received the complaint from the relatives of eight Dominicans who claim they were on the trip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that since the tragedy of last Thursday in Chiapas, Mexico, it works closely and permanently, together with the authorities of that nation in identifyingification of Dominican victims.
He reported that the Dominican Vice Consul in Mexico City, Enmanuel mercedes, under the instructions of Consul Thomas Durán, has been in permanent contact with the authorities of that country and is in Chiapas, “to continue the identification work of our fellow nationals, together with the Mexican Foreign Ministry, accompanied by the consular personnel of Guatemala and Ecuador, whose nationals have also been involved in the event ”.
In addition, he pointed out that every effort is being made on the spot, through family members who have contacted Mirex, the consulate and the embassy, to identify the victims, as well as the corresponding processes for their return to Dominican soil.
Accompaniment to the victims
On Monday morning, the Deputy Minister of Consular and Migration Affairs, Jatzel Román, led a meeting with relatives of those affected, in the office of Deputy Julio Furcal, together with Deputy Luis Báez, the mayor of Baní, Santo Ramírez and the governor Yadira Báez.
After this meeting, the vice minister met separately with a representative of each family, to explain the process that is being developed by the Foreign Ministry in the face of this tragedy, as well as to express solidarity and condolences on the part of the Dominican Government.