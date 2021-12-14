RD Embassy in Mexico confirms the death of three Dominicans in a truck accident

The The Dominican Embassy in Mexico confirmed the death of at least three Dominicans in the accident of a van carrying illegal migrants in Chiapas, Mexico last Thursday.

The agency reported that the process of identifying the bodies has become “very difficult. “Of the total number of bodies in the accident, only 15 had been officially identified today, only three corresponding to Dominicans,” the Embassy reported in a statement published on the Twitter social network.

The Embassy assured that it continues with the identification process: “We would like the process to be easier to be able to give certainty to all families about the whereabouts of their loved ones, but we assure them that we continue to work according to the processes established by both governments. “

So far, the entity counts as affected Dominicans:

– Two injured in stable condition still in hospitals

– One discharged

– Three deceased (pending the act of the Public Ministry)

– Eight missing. The embassy received the complaint from the relatives of eight Dominicans who claim they were on the trip.