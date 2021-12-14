Renowned Mexican narrator refused to sing the decisive penalty of the Liga MX Final between Atlas Vs. León

This Sunday night was historic for Mexican soccer, because after a drought of 70 the Atlas champion was consecrated to beat Club León in the penalty shootout in the Final of the Apertura Tournament in 2021. However, the decisive goal was not sung by the renowned narrator Christian Martinoli.

Millions of viewers expected the fifth collection to be narrated by Martinoli, but at that moment He decided to give the microphone to his partner David Medrano.

Although Martinoli’s narratives are epic and worthy of those instances, on social media viewers applauded the action he had with Medrano, who is also a fan of the red-black team.

In full transmission Martinoli surprised everyone by saying: “There is no better person to narrate this moment than a recalcitrant guy from the Atlas like Don David Medrano, the moment is yours ”.

Then Medrano sang at the top of his lungs the goal that ended the curse of the Atlas, and that meant a great moment, as the team turned around after losing the first leg to León by a result of 3-2.

