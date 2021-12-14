Revolution in Lakers? Carmelo Anthony and the 10 players who are eligible for a trade

Of the 11 players the Los Angeles Lakers signed as free agents, 10 will be eligible for a trade as of Dec. 15. Is a revolution coming?

Los angeles lakers They navigate through murky waters in the NBA 2021-22 season and, although they managed to emerge afloat with two consecutive victories until the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, December 15, it is not ruled out a bomb exchange take them to the top of the Western Conference.

Sometimes yes, other times no. Chemistry is still under construction among the members of the ‘Big-3’ of the Lakers: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. Faced with the doubts of this irregularity, a perfect solution arrived with a revolution that may be in the Los Angeles team.

In a report published by Sam Quinn of the CBS Sports portal (Sports), the names of the 10 Los Angeles Lakers players who will be eligible for a trade from Dec. 15. Is a revolution coming in the team of LeBron James and company?

The Lakers only left LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker and Anthony Davis From the roster who played in the 2020-21 season, they signed 11 free agents, two have yet to debut and four have performed well. 10 of these reinforcements could be change agents if the Los Angeles team wants to go one for a star in a bomb trade.

The 10 Lakers players who are eligible for a trade since December 15