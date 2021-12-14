Ribera strengthens itself in the face of reversals and its turnover shoots up 39.8% to 409 million

VALENCIA. The Ribera Group continues to strengthen its business due to the continuous completion of the sanitary concessions in the Valencian Community. This is demonstrated by its 2020 accounts in which, in its second full year without the Alzira department management contract, the company increased its turnover by 39.8% to 409.6 million euros after the decrease in 2019 – 14% compared to 2018- to 293 million.

It should be remembered that it was on March 31, 2018 when the company stopped managing what was its first concession in the Community as the public service contract was not extended. Meanwhile, in October 2021, Ribera left the management of the department of Torrevieja although it added 65% of Marina Salud, manager of the concession of the Dénia health area. A path in which it has incorporated the management of several centers into its portfolio, many of them concentrated in the Galicia area.

During 2020, the company maintained the departments of Elche and Torrevieja, in addition to being the owner of 35% of the shares of the manager of the department of Dénia and having shares in Erescanner -UTE of the resonances that the service provides to the Valencian public health and who will also end his contract this December. Also included in the scope of consolidation are its B2B healthcare services company, the Povisa Hospital or the Pro Diagnostic Group company in Slovakia.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the companies Ribera Management, SLU, Ribera Diagnostico, SLU and Ribera Healthcare, SLU were established with a 100% stake each. Also, the society led by Elisa tarazona, acquired 100% of the company Secure Capital Solutions 2000, SL, manager of the healthcare management of the Juan Cardona Hospital in Ferrol. On the other hand, a group company formalized various acquisitions of shares of the company Hospital Polusa, SA until reaching 78.43% of its equity.

More than 150 beds and more than 190 additional professionals

Among the last operations in 2020, Ribera acquired 100% of the companies Centro Inmunológico de la Comunidad Valenciana, SL (Cialab) and Clínicas Santo Domingo de Lugo, SL as a reinforcement of its model. In addition, the group has been awarded the contract for the management of the clinical laboratory health care service in the Community of Madrid. New acquisitions that have added more than 150 beds and more than 190 professionals to the group’s healthcare capacity.

At the end of the year, the company obtained a profit of 5.2 million compared to 11.14 million the previous year. “The strategic lines of the group during 2020 have been mainly the fight against the pandemic, guaranteeing health care to patients and protecting its professionals, and at the same time continue to bet on expansion and diversification,” says the accompanying management report to the accounts.

The group has also carried out various investments. Among the most important actions are those of the Povisa Hospital, where the emergency area has been renovated and work to reform the hall of the center and the modernization of the plants for hospitalization. They have also restructured the Pediatric area with the humanization of the living room. Likewise, the actions on the infrastructure carried out in financial year 2020 in the Elche and Torrevieja concessions amounted to 19.9 million euros.

Consolidation of the technological area

According to the management report, 2020 has been an important year for the consolidation of the group’s technological area, with the growth of up to 80% in online consultations, the increase in the use of the YO Salud group’s health portal or the incorporation of video calls and covid test results to your application. Specifically, they allude to the expansion of its subsidiary RS Technologies “Futurs”, which during 2020 opened a new headquarters in Madrid.

They also point to the continuation of the Corporate con Lanzadera program, for which seven have already been sponsored startups of the sanitary field; in addition to projects in the pilot phase with real patients such as the ‘Project for the telemonitoring of patients with heart failure’, developed together with the startup HumanItCare and that of ‘Digital psychotherapy to improve depression and anxiety’, developed together with the startup Serenmind.