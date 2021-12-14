Rocío Santibáñez Vásquez: Portrait of our medicine (2/2) | Columnists | Opinion

Completing university studies and graduating as a doctor is just the first step on our long road to practice. The vast majority of newly graduated physicians aspire to and need to specialize. We graduate with general and basic knowledge that is insufficient to provide quality care or aspire to a higher professional position. Being a general practitioner is not a practical option. For this reason, the career is so long and requires effort and vocation. Those who do not specialize generally do so for family or economic reasons. Unlike other professions where it is possible – with effort – to work and study at the same time, doctors actually receive our first salary in the year from rural medicine. By then, we have already decided which of the areas of medicine we want to practice and thus begins a new cycle of preparation.

Opting for a national graduate degree is a valid option for many young people, especially for those who already have a family. In general, national postgraduates recognize a monthly scholarship-type stipend for the duration of the specialization (usually 3 to 4 years). Some are self-financed. Applying for a medical residency implies submitting to a contest of merits and opposition. The specialties that are offered are limited and the calls are not always regular, sometimes you have to wait more than a year. The number of places offered per year is minimal compared to the number of graduate doctors (around 1,500 only in Guayaquil).

The next option would be a graduate degree abroad. An authentic postgraduate degree has a university endorsement that guarantees knowledge of the specialty. Courses or isolated visits to hospitals for x number of months are not counted as regular postgraduate studies. The mother tongue summons a large majority to apply to Spain and Latin America. Those who are fluent in English or another language aspire to other countries. It is time to compete, then, with the national doctors of each country. And that’s when they are faced with the first stumbling block: having solid knowledge to pass the exams in the shortest time possible. During this time of preparation, those who do not have financial support will have to work to be able to cover the costs involved in the application process, which, at least, will take two years. A large majority cannot.

After completing the postgraduate residency abroad, a significant number of new specialists prefer not to return to our country. Our environment looks unattractive for those who have reached so much new knowledge, which, furthermore, cannot be applied in an environment like ours, increasingly distanced from the progress of science in the world. Many would like to join a hospital, which is the place where the community is served the most and where the most experience is acquired, but the salaries do not even match what they, as postgraduate residents, received in other countries. There is no guarantee of stable hospital work, and it is compulsory to practice privately to survive and keep up to date. If national postgraduate courses are not promoted, our medicine will continue to regress. (OR)