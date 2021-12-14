Rubén Blades postpones concert in Panama because his conductor tested positive for covid

The concert “Intimate” by Rubén Blades, scheduled for December 15 in Panama City, was postponed after Roberto Delgado, the conductor of the orchestra that accompanies him, tested positive for covid-19, the Panamanian singer reported this Sunday on his social networks .

“Roberto Delgado, our friend, colleague and director of the orchestra that accompanies us, has tested positive for covid-19,” reported a statement signed by Rubén Blades and disseminated by various platforms.

“For this reason we are forced to postpone our” Intimate! Concert, which was scheduled for next December 15 at the Sheraton Hotel in Panama City, “the statement added.

Rubén Blades concert was not the only thing that was suspended

Also, they canceled their participation in the Telethon 20-30, 2021 Panama. This event will be held on December 18 and 19 in the Central American country to raise funds.

After carrying out several periodic tests to detect covid-19 in all the members of the band, in order to “comply with the indications of the Panamanian health authorities and protect both the public and the members of the orchestra”, Delgado, renowned Panamanian musician, tested positive and reported it “immediately.”

“He is well and has proceeded to the mandatory quarantine, according to instructions from the Ministry of Health. We wish Roberto a speedy and full recovery, “the statement added.

The new date will be notified publicly soon, the statement warns, and the tickets will be validated. Also, the option to return the ticket is offered.

Rubén Blades, singer-songwriter and former Minister of Tourism, performs every year an exclusive concert, with a reduced number of seats, in Panama. This year he will perform with Roberto Delgado and his Orchestra, and the proceeds will benefit the Panamanian foundation Danilo Pérez.

Since 2010, Blades has performed with the “Big Band” of his compatriot Roberto Delgado at renowned festivals and venues in Europe, the United States and Latin America.

