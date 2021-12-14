Samsung has created a special video to convince you that their folding phones can handle it all

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have IPX8 water resistance and the hinges of both can hold up to 200,000 folds.

Since it released the third generation of its folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Korean manufacturer has not stopped promoting these terminals in different ways to achieve avoid the reluctance that many users have with folding smartphones.

One of the main doubts that may arise regarding Samsung folding terminals focuses on their durability And, for this reason, as the guys from Phone Arena tell us, the Korean brand has just published on its YouTube channel a special video to convince you that their folding mobiles can handle it all.

This is the promotional video with which Samsung wants to persuade you of the durability of its folding smartphones

The first thing that the Korean giant does not show in this promotional video, which we leave you on these lines, is that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have IPX8 certification against water, which will allow you to submerge any of these terminals in 1.5 meters of water for a maximum time of 30 minutes without suffering any kind of damage.

Next, this clip reminds us that both the front and rear glass of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are protected with Gorilla Glass Victus, the latest generation of Corning tempered glass and that the inside of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 hinge is protected with Armor Aluminum, a very durable material that protects the interior parts of the device. This makes Samsung’s new devices stronger and more durable than their predecessors, as they are more protected against bumps and falls.

Finally, Samsung also states in this video that it has subjected its folding mobile phones to a demanding folding test, which allows it to ensure that either of the two terminals can withstand up to 200,000 folds. In this sense, the Korean brand reminds us that the hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a technology that makes it difficult for dust to enter the device and that your screen is 80% stronger than its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is completely filtered in real photos

While the Korean giant continues to promote its third generation of folding mobile phones, the first leaks of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are already beginning to arrive, which reveal that this new folding terminal will have two cameras under the screen, one on the internal screen and one on the external, it will keep the battery capacity of the current model, 4,400 mAh, and will have greater protection against water.

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe