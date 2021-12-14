Sebastián Córdova begins his vacation with the rumors that ‘put’ him in Chivas

The pass market for Chivas de Guadalajara has a first and last name: Sebastian Cordova. The still player of the America It is taking all the covers of the press after the unsuccessful barter that the rojiblancos and americanistas tried in which it was also included Uriel antuna.

However, different sources of information assure that the ’10’ of Las Águilas would already have an agreement with the Flock, so it is only a matter of time before their arrival in Chivas is officially announced. Until then, Córdova closely follows the wave of rumors due to the impatience of the American fans.

The followers of the azulcrema are not happy with the attitude of the player. In recent days a photo of Córdova was published in the seats of the Azteca Stadium while he was witnessing the semifinal of the Liga MX Women. Next to him was the entire campus of Santiago Solari, but his body language denoted boredom and even indeference for what was happening on the grass, something that Coapa did not like.

This weekend América formally began the holidays before joining a new preseason, and Córdova made the news again after publishing an image on his social networks with an enigmatic message that could be the beginning of a new stage in Chivas ? “Way home”, wrote the ’10’.

They follow him from Germany

Pavel Pardo confirmed in an interview for ESPN that several Liga MX players are closely followed by some teams from the Bundesliga, and among the ‘fixed’ is Sebastián Córdova, who has never hidden his desire to go to Europe. “Córdova (Sebastián), who is another player, Romo seems to me to be a very interesting player who can, especially his profile, with that dynamic, with that drive he has to be able to play in the Bundesliga.”, acknowledged the former player.