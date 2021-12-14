See how it affects you – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Starting Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s expanded immunization requirements will include children ages 5 and older.

Officials have viewed New York City’s “Key to NYC” mandate as the secret to increasing vaccination in the battle against coronavirus in the Big Apple and keeping the economy open since it took effect in September.

According to New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, case rates are currently highest among our 5- to 11-year-old children, but getting vaccinated the newly eligible youth population will help. Nearly 50% of those children have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday, data from the city show.

Here’s what you need to know if you have a child age 5 or older in New York City:

Is there a school vaccination mandate for students?

There is no immunization mandate for students age 5 and older who are eligible for immunizations. However, there are mandates for certain activities. Look below.

Vaccination test for restaurants, certain places for children 5 to 11 years

Parents who would like children ages 5 to 11 to accompany them to indoor dinners, gyms, entertainment venues and shows will need to provide their children with proof of a vaccination beginning December 14.

Proof of vaccination for high-risk extracurricular activities

The new rules also apply to other high-risk extracurricular activities like sports, band, orchestra and dance, the mayor said.

Students 12 and older already required shots to participate in contact sports like soccer and basketball, as well as some high-risk extracurricular activities like band practice and drama.

“By imposing that mandate on younger New Yorkers for indoor entertainment, etc., we know that many more children will be vaccinated and that will affect the whole family,” De Blasio explained Monday. “When you have a multigenerational household, if one person brings COVID to the door, it puts everyone else at risk, including particularly older adults and people with pre-existing illnesses.”

Considering that children ages 5 to 11 were only eligible for their initial doses in early November and must wait at least 21 days between doses of Pfizer, only one dose test is required.

Are vaccines available in schools?

There were at the time. Schools with students ages 5 to 11 have conducted vaccination drives for the past two weeks and pop-up sites at around 800 were concluded on Monday.

Children will be able to receive their vaccinations at city-run sites, pharmacies, or at their pediatrician’s offices in all five boroughs.

“We have emphasized how important it is for children to be vaccinated so that they are not subjected to unnecessary quarantines once they are fully vaccinated,” said Commissioner Chokshi.

“We have also collaborated with our DOE colleagues on a backpack letter and other parental commitment to make sure parents are aware of this really important intervention we have to protect children and keep them safe at school.” .

If most kids end up getting vaccinated, when can kids stop wearing masks in schools?

Once most children are vaccinated, the next logical question on parents’ minds is when can children stop wearing masks at school?

Both De Blasio and Mayor-elect Eric Adams say they want children to be able to remove their masks because it is important for them to socialize, but they will wait until health experts are sure the children will be safe.

What else does the new mandate include?

All private sector workers in New York City will be subject to the mayor’s vaccination mandate effective December 27, which will affect 184,000 businesses.

As it stands now, New York City’s vaccine mandate requires testing of just one dose for the municipal workforce and a host of other higher-risk sectors and the same for entering restaurants, bars, gyms, and other venues.

Also beginning around Christmas time, New Yorkers 12 and older will need to show proof of two doses of vaccine, rather than one, to dine indoors, enter gyms and entertainment venues. The rule will not apply to those who have received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

The mayor said he will issue additional guidance for law enforcement and reasonable accommodation on Wednesday, along with additional resources to support small businesses with implementation.