Selena Quintanilla: the 5 outfits that she imposed and that are still fashionable | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Selena quintanilla He is not only a legend of Latin music but also a true icon of fashion. Although the Queen of Tex-Mex passed away more than 25 years ago, her music still sounds strong and her looks are still trending.

MORE INFORMATION: Selena Quintanilla and other Latina singers who died young

The interpreter of “Forbidden love”, “The boy from apartment 512”, “Like the flower”, “Bidi bidi bom bom”, among others, not only left her mark within the music industry, she also made her way into the world of Fashion.

Selena quintanilla She dazzled with colorful, sensual and very original costumes. The famous singer even came to design her own creations, had her own boutique, launched a clothing line and became a style inspiration for many generations.

MORE INFORMATION: The selfie that almost no one had seen before of Selena Quintanilla

Selena Quintanilla created her own wardrobe, opened a clothing store and launched several collections that perfectly represented her Latin roots (Photo: Selena Quintanilla / Instagram)

THE 5 OUTFITS THAT SELENA QUINTANILLA IMPOSED AND THAT ARE STILL IN FASHION

Although Selena Quintanilla passed away more than 25 years ago, her image still remains valid to this day. This is thanks to the fact that her fans often share videos or unpublished photographs of her on social networks as a tribute.

Fashion is constantly changing and during 2021 the trend in clothing was marked by the 90s and 2000s. Precisely, this is the opportunity for Selena Quintanilla fans to pay tribute through their clothing. How to do it? Here we show you 5 outfits that the Queen of Tex-Mex imposed, according to Univision.

1. BLACK TRANSPARENCIES

On more than one occasion, Selena Quintanilla wore a black transparent fabric shirt. In the images, we can see that under this garment she was wearing nothing more than a black bra, thus exposing her figure. In one of his most memorable photos, he combines it with a kind of shirt made of metallic plaids.

These garments are in fashion again and you can include them in your looks. Being black, they are very easy to combine: they go well with any color.

Selena Quintanilla wore a black transparent fabric shirt (Photo: Selena Quintanilla / Instagram)

2. TROUSERS AND FOOTMUFF

During the promotion of her album ‘enter my world’, the Queen of Tex-Mex wore a set of ‘blazer’ and dress pants, but gave it a special touch by wearing it with a shirt and not a traditional shirt.

This style is suitable for going to work or a meeting with friends, always taking care that the shirt and shoes are not too flashy.

The Queen of Tex-Mex wore a set of ‘blazer’ and dress pants (Photo: Selena Quintanilla / Instagram)

3. COLORFUL BAGS AND JACKETS

The singer of “Forbidden Love” used to add a touch of color with her famous leather jackets or jackets. This press helps you to immediately elevate any ‘outfit’ of jeans and a neutral colored shirt (white, black, nude).

4. THE ‘BUSTIERS’ OF SELENA QUINTANILLA

A characteristic hallmark of Selena Quintanilla when it comes to dressing are her famous ‘bustiers’ with which she sang live. These garments, along with the corsets, are one of the favorites of the moment by celebrities and ‘influencers’.

A characteristic hallmark of Selena Quintanilla when it comes to dressing are her famous ‘bustiers’ (Photo: Selena Quintanilla / Instagram)

5. THE LEATHER ACCESSORIES

Being a Texan, it was normal to see Selena Quintanilla wearing leather jackets, vests or boots in her clothing. Cowboy-style jackets and boots are in fashion and are the easiest to integrate into day-to-day outfits.

Being a Texan, it was normal to see Selena Quintanilla wearing leather jackets, vests or boots (Photo: Selena Quintanilla / Instagram)

HOW WAS THE DISTRIBUTION OF SELENA QUINTANILLA’S INHERITANCE?

As there is no will, the inheritance of Selena quintanilla was managed by Abraham Quintanilla, his father, who with a lawyer came to the house of Chris perez, the widower, to agree on the percentage that was going to be his and his family’s.

Pérez, who was in the worst moment of his life, would have agreed to divide Selena’s assets into halves: one for the husband and one for the family, with Abraham at the head. In addition, according to information from the international press, when signing the agreement, the musician would have to the property rights of the singer.

The guitarist had the 25% of the net proceeds from Selena’s posthumous jobs, but he was not allowed to use anything regarding the “Queen of Tex-Mex”. Therefore, he was sued by Abraham Quintanilla due to the publication of his book “To Selena, With Love “. While a series that wanted to make a series based on said publication, but it was aborted due to a legal battle of the singer’s father.