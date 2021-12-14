Send an AirTag to North Korea with DHL and discover a possible fraud

An AirTag, Apple’s locator Image : Caitlin McGarry / Gizmodo

The courier company DHL boasts on its website that it delivers packages to 220 countries, more than those officially recognized by the UN. That includes, of course, North Korea, one of the most secretive territories in the world.

As part of a series of videos, the youtuber MegaLag sent an envelope to the German embassy in North Korea with DHL. The envelope contained an Apple AirTag, a type of locator that works without an internet connection or GPS, sending beacons to nearby Bluetooth low-energy iPhones.

According to the location on the AirTag, the package had been held at Frankfurt airport for a month when MegaLag wrote a claim on DHL’s website. The company opened an investigation but told it it could take four to eight weeks, so MegaLag sent a second AirTag to North Korea, this time targeting a North Korean government film commission in Pyongyang.

Meanwhile, DHL concluded its “extensive” investigation stating that the first package had been lost, but MegaLag could see that the AirTag was at their premises at Frankfurt Airport, so it asked for more details. The next day, DHL replied that the package had appeared and shipped it to Beijing in China.

The second AirTag arrived in a cargo plane to South Korea. Apparently, DHL had made a mistake from Korea, prompting the second package to be returned to MegaLag. A label on the envelope confirmed it: “Missent to Korea.” A second label gave another clue: “the mail cannot be delivered due to a blockage in the postal route.”

Going back to the first AirTag, it had been stranded in Beijing for more than 200 days when DHL informed MegaLag that the package had been lost, with an email identical to the previous one. MegaLag knew that the package had not been lost because, on the one hand, it could see its location, and on the other hand, a customer service employee had told it over the phone where exactly it was looking for the tracking number. The company itself contradicted itself.

MegaLag decided to accept a refund by stating to DHL that the contents of the package was a 35 euro Apple AirTag. The next day, DHL transferred him 47.89 euros for the shipping costs and the supposedly lost device.

The conclusion reached by the youtuber in his video is that it is cheaper for DHL to systematically pay you for a lost package than paying employees to search for the package in question and return it. The other conclusion is that DHL had incorrect information on its website when it indicated that it could deliver packages in North Korea (the country does not currently accept packages due to its COVID-19 restrictions).

For Confirming these suspicions (and more importantly, checking where packages go when they are marked as lost), MegaLag sent a third AirTag to North Korea. Unfortunately, DHL mistakenly re-shipped it to South Korea.