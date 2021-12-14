Sonia Valentín on Michelle Marie Colón: “For me, she was the perfect candidate”

Happy and satisfied she is Sonia Valentine, interim director of the franchise Miss Universe Puerto Rico, who from Israel -where the 70th edition of the international contest was held Miss Universe 2021– He expressed himself about the performance of the Puerto Rican contestant Michelle Marie Colon and the experience of having accompanied her in the process.

From the city of Eilat, the Puerto Rican beauty managed to enter the table of the ten semifinalists by dazzling with her catwalk in both a bathing suit and a gala dress. However, the competition jury, which was encouraged by comedian Steve Harvey, selected another five representatives to advance to the final round of the competition, which was won by 21-year-old Indian representative Harnaaz Sandhu.

“Michelle’s performance, in my opinion, has been impressive and impeccable. She has shone at the height of being able to qualify to be one of the ten most beautiful women in the world “, expressed the also director of Production of Wapa TV, who stated that it is a “very strong” competition, in which they are evaluated beyond a dress and a hairstyle.

Valentín highlighted that this is the fourth consecutive year that Puerto Rico has entered the Top 10 of the Miss Universe, with the other contestants being Estefania Soto, Madison anderson Y Kiara liz ortega, who were selected having Wapa TV as holder of the franchise, whose direction was in charge from 2018 to May of the current year, the former Miss Universe, Denise Quinones.

“Getting Puerto Rico, such a small island and its talent so great, to be chosen for the fourth consecutive year among one of those ten women in the world is an achievement and a success. When you look at other recognized franchises like Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, they haven’t made it. That this team has achieved it deserves my respect and admiration. I think a decent job has been done“, He said.

From the beginning of the evening, Michelle Marie looked confident, showing all her charisma, elegance and poise. When asked about what things could be improved with the candidates for a future edition, Valentín answers that it is difficult and complex, as this will depend not only on the candidate, but on whatever the selected jury is looking for in that moment.

“Maybe one says, well the content needs to be improved, well no, because Michelle didn’t have time to answer a question. If we talk about content, she was prepared to answer all the questions on all the topics. Michelle is very prepared, but she did not have the opportunity. If she answers, another was the story. This is something very subjective and that varies every year according to the jury. It is not something we can predict, although for me, Michelle was the perfect candidate, “he said.

The selection of the ball gown that is used in the preliminary competition and on the final night is always a matter of discussion as it is one of the factors by which the candidates are evaluated and ensure their passage to the next round. Michelle Marie’s choice of dress for the final night, a creation by Israeli fashion designers Eli Biton and Yehuda Biton, which was inspired by the mountains and desert of the Israeli Negev, whose predominant color were shades of yellow and mustard, as well as gray, was not without criticism either. Given this, Valentín clarified that in the end it is the candidate who decides what dress she is going to wear.

“Michelle had different dress options. When this dress is presented to her, she is the one who decides what she wants to wear. It is a dress made by hand, photographically I saw it spectacular on screen. What could be another? Yes, it could always have been someone else. What could be another color? Yes, it could always have been another color. All the possibilities are viable, but the reality is that at the moment of the decision falls on a team and on the contestant. This is not about a suit. About falling all over a dress, it’s even unfair. The girl has to do pre jury interviews, network content, interview the media and, are you going to tell me that you are going to blame a dress? The truth is, no. This has many elements. I myself am learning about this and we think that all the points are for that final ‘look’ and it is not like that ”, added the producer and actress, while pointing out that the candidates are evaluated from the moment they get on the plane and they touch down.

The Puerto Rican has been grateful for the experience, so she let it be known at the end of her participation in the Miss Universe, by posting a message on her Instagram account where she said it was an honor to represent Puerto Rico and thanked the people for all the support. in this period. Valentin, who has been able to be with her, confirms it.

“She is happy, she celebrated. Michelle is 21 years old, life ahead. She is clear that this is just a part of her entire professional life and that this is probably a much bigger window than just being Miss Universe. Many times, not being Miss Universe, you win more opportunities. Also, her home is Wapa and I think she has many opportunities in the world, which she values. I have not even seen her be sad at any time. She was never lonely, never abandoned. She is grateful, she feels and knows that she did what she had to do ”, he concluded.