Sophie Defauw, the Colombian on the winning team of the Elon musk challenge – Science – Life

Electric cars and space travel are some of the business ideas in which Elon musk has proven to be capable of successfully innovating and conquering new technological horizons. In 2016 he announced that another field he wanted to venture into was tunnel construction, and since the idea sounded less exciting than his other endeavors, he called this new company The Boring Company.

But the background that the application of these tunnels can have is not a boring subject, building them faster could be the key to bringing the Hyperloop, a futuristic subway model that Musk dreams of: a train of capsules that levitate inside a low-pressure steel tube and accelerate at speeds of more than 960 kilometers per hour.

As all this is still part of the world of ideas and there is still no technology to make it a reality, last year Musk launched a challenge for students and fans around the world to develop a new type of tunnel boring machine that is faster, more efficient and cheaper. . The challenge, called Not-a-Boring Competition 2021, obtained the response of 400 universities in the world – among them, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – that sent their proposals, twelve of which presented their prototype this year in Las Vegas (United States).

Only one team managed to finish the 50-centimeter-diameter, 30-meter-long tunnel through which a remote-controlled mini-Tesla car had to pass. To build it, it took a 22-ton machine, designed by a team of 60 students from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), among them the Colombian Sophie Defauw, a 21-year-old who, despite advancing her studies in Art History in Florence, became involved with this project during an exchange in Germany because of her passion for programming and technology.

Sophie Defauw is 21 years old and studies Art History. Here he holds the Not-a-boring competition 2021 trophy.

Thus he ended up spending more time in the Department of Mechanical Engineering than in the Faculty of Arts. Thanks to his interest and independent learning, he was able to integrate the electrical engineering team of TUM Boring, as they named this project. From this role he participated in the design of the control panel of this machine that managed to capture the attention of the Musk team.

This is the front of the TUM Boring TBM.

“We wanted it to work more efficiently and economically, our machinery does not specifically require many external things. Hopefully, if it can be done on a large scale, it can be used to make the Hyperloop in many cities around the world ”, says Defauw.

As he explains, the prototype is made up of a container which acts as the casing of the machine and wraps the cutterhead –Or head in charge of destroying all types of rock–, in addition to the hydraulic pumps that allow the device to advance, four metal cylinders that fulfill the function of building the tunnel walls, conveyor belts to remove the waste and mud, in addition of other parts destined to maintain the stability of the heavy structure.

“The container as such is 40 feet (12 meters) long, 3 meters high and 3 meters wide, the cutterhead When it comes out, it expands, as do the waste material conveyor belts. The machine is designed to reach about 30 meters outside the container ”, the student details.

And he adds: “We won the honor. Being an Elon Musk competition, no physical prizes are awarded because you have to do this because you are passionate about it. We received a trophy that is now on display at the university, as well as our prototype, in addition to the excitement and experience of having been able to participate, meeting other students who are also interested in the same topics ”.

From being a student project, TUM Boring became a non-profit organization dedicated to the future of mobility that wants to shape the future of tunnel construction with innovative concepts and build the fastest TBM in the world. So they hope to continue refining their prototype to one day turn the Hyperloop into a real transportation alternative.

