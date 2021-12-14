Storefront for Art Architecture in New York hosts the exhibition ‘The awakening’ by Álvaro Urbano

After passing through La Casa Encendida, in Madrid, the exhibition ‘El awakening’ by Álvaro Urbano (Madrid, 1963), co-produced by Acción Cultural Española (AC / E), La Casa Encendida and Storefront for Art Architecture in New York, was presents at the New York headquarters. A film and installation that resurfaces, in a playful and satirical way, stories of the partially abandoned New York State Pavilion (known as ‘Tent of Tomorrow’), a fairground that 57 years ago presented to the world the achievements of technological progress. Urbano’s work places the abandoned pavilion in a theater occupied by a cast of inanimate characters, bringing them to life to question outdated and contemporary notions of growth and developmentalism.

57 years later, this once colorful symbol that sought to project the ultimate vision of progress, optimism and power seems largely dormant. Its concrete vestige now casts shadows on its surroundings, and its original vision …

Álvaro Urbano’s ‘Awakening’ exhibition, curated by José Esparza, Chong Cuy, is presented at the Storefront of Art and Architectures headquarters in New York, where it will be shown until February 26, 2022.