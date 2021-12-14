Tanker truck explosion kills at least 59

Critical situation in Haiti after the explosion of a tanker truck 3:09

(CNN) –– Dozens of people died in Haiti during the night of this Monday, after the explosion of a tanker carrying gasoline in Cap Haitien, the second largest city in the country, according to local authorities.

The death toll stands at 62, the city’s Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor told CNN. The official also asked for blood donations and called the general situation “critical.” Dozens more people are injured and in hospital, a spokesman for the civil protection agency initially told CNN.

Three days of national mourning in Haiti after tanker truck explosion 0:30

“We have dozens (of people) in the city’s hospitals and health centers. We need urgent care right now for the injured and the medical staff is asking for blood. We have almost 50 houses affected by the fire and most of them will have to be demolished. as soon as possible. The city will need a lot of help to get out of this tragedy, “said Almonor.

What we know about the explosion in Haiti

The tanker exploded after people approached the vehicle to try to collect gasoline, amid a fuel leak, Almonor told CNN. The official explained that the truck stopped due to mechanical problems when gasoline began to leak. It was then that people approached to collect fuel directly from the truck and the explosion occurred.

Haiti faces a severe fuel shortage that has led to power outages and protests.

Three days of mourning

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, declared on Tuesday morning three days of national mourning over the explosion. “Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that afflicts the entire nation of Haiti,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Previously, the leader had reacted to the tragedy: “I learned, with desolation and emotion, the sad news of the explosion, last night, in Cap-Haitien, of a tanker truck carrying gasoline. And that it caused, according to a partial report , about 40 dead, dozens of injured, in addition to significant material damage, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

Local officials say rescue efforts are underway and the death toll is expected to rise.